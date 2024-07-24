About six weeks ago I became aware of the CrossCheckUSA (CCUSA) website. After exploring it for a short time, several glaring problems stood out:

1. The CCUSA website does not say who is behind it, just “Regular Citizens” – No names, addresses or contact info (except an email address).

2. The website asks voters to register by creating a username and password and to vote for candidates on the website. CCUSA makes implied claims that a voter can “Cross-Check” election results to verify if they were accurate. If CCUSA vote counts exceed the official results, showing evidence of manipulation in the election, the election can be contested.

3. Anyone can register online to CCUSA using a fictitious name and email address, which could, most obviously, lead to inaccurate vote totals.

4. Even if we are supposed to believe that only registered voters who voted in the election and who signed up with CCUSA were " Cross-Checked” with registered voters on the rolls (which DOES NOT appear to be the case because a WA State voter ID is not included), it is impossible to believe that enough registered voters (participation factor in the program) who signed up with CCUSA would exceed the official vote tallies in the race.

5. The website asks voters to give permission for CCUSA to use their information in a lawsuit(s) WITH NO SPECIFICS about Who or What people are involved with CCUSA or the specific donors funding CCUSA.

Beginning in late June 2024, several members of the WAGOP Election Integrity Committee (EIC) began doing a deep dive into the CCUSA website to see what else could be found. During this time, it was discovered that a link was added on the CCUSA “Election Integrity Concerns” Page to a private website called WhoCountsTheVotes, without permission.

Also, Washington State candidates were/are being asked to sign on to CCUSA and then rebrand their campaigns to include CCUSA info. This included Secretary of State (SoS) Candidate Dale Whitaker.

Of more concern: A video put out by the Eastern Washington Freedom Alliance (EWAFA) said that Congressional Candidate Jerrod Sessler signed up with CCUSA (this is false). I spoke with Jerrod at length on this issue and he says he was asked by Tamborine Borrelli, founder of Washington Election Integrity Coalition United (WEICU), to join CCUSA, but he researched CCUSA and saw the many problems we are all seeing and said NO to Tamborine!

During our July 9 WAGOP EIC meeting, CCUSA was thoroughly reviewed and discussed for over an hour. This included a testimonial by Dale Whitaker who spoke about how Tamborine Borrelli pressured him and his campaign to sign on to CCUSA. Then how Tamborine wanted him to rebrand his campaign with CCUSA info, this included emails, etc.

The WhoCountsTheVotes website issue was also discussed. The big concern here is that no permission was given from any of the WhoCountsTheVotes web admins, as none of them are in any way connected to CCUSA.

Reni Storm (Thurston), who has a Master’s Degree in law and years of legal research experience, researched CCUSA for about ten days before the July 9 meeting and did a ½ hour presentation exposing the many problems with CCUSA.

Reni exposed CCUSA's connections to Tamborine Borelli, WEICU, EmpowerUS Ministries (which owns the trademark on CCUSA) and Election JusticeUSA, which has links to Bitcoin Casino.

Also, Reni made a great case for how nefarious actors could use data findings with A-I and Predicative Analytics. Reni and many others believe that CCUSA is also a data mining organization that collects personal data and then later may use or sell it. Obviously, having information on voters and how they vote is very valuable to the parties and easily could be sold and also used for Redistricting – Gerrymandering.

OF NOTE: In 2016, Tamborine was part of the WA State Progressive Caucus and a Board Member of Election Justice USA. She ran as a Democrat for WA State Senate (Legislative District 2), receiving 15.1% of the vote. In 2018, she ran for Congress (District 10) as an Independent and received 5.6% of the vote. In 2022, she ran for SoS (as an America First Republican) and received 4.6% of the vote.

Besides Reni, Russ Schow (E.I. Data Analyst now living in Texas), Lacy Clark (Lewis County), and others spoke about their negative experiences with Tamborine Borrelli. For several years, many others who have directly worked with Borrelli believe she could be a Democrat Operative, with malicious intentions to infiltrate and damage election integrity efforts and purposely create chaos within the Republican party.

At a minimum, many believe Borrelli’s actions are those of a Democrat Operative. Or is she simply a pawn in a much bigger game?

IMPORTANT: In late 2020 Tamborine formed WEICU and immediately made Russ Scow Treasurer of WEICU against his knowledge, and then began fundraising for WEICU. When Russ found out, he was furious as he never gave permission to be Treasurer. It took over seven months and threats of lawsuits for Tamborine to finally remove Russ as Treasurer from WEICU.

In 2021, Tamborine raised money from unsuspecting donors, telling them she needed funds to film a series of documentaries exposing SoS Kim Wyman. No documentaries ever came out. Also, Tamborine made an agreement to pay/reimburse Dr. Douglas Frank for a trip to WA, where he gave talks at fundraisers that she set. She never paid him, and to this day, Dr. Frank refuses to work with Tamborine.

WEICU made national news when their many frivolous lawsuits were all (very predictably) thrown out of court. Myself and others (including attorney Pete Serrano) warned of this well over a year and a half before it happened. This very much hurt election integrity efforts and election integrity candidates at the time by feeding into the Democrat (and mainstream media) narrative that serious election integrity groups and GOP Candidates were “election deniers,” etc.

This widely used tactic helped Dem (S)elected candidates all around the country and unfairly provided (justified) a false narrative to the media and public about why Republican candidates lost. It may also have adversely affected CD 3 Candidate Joe Kent.

Demonizing Republicans as ‘Election Deniers’ helped set the stage to make SHB 1333 “Establishing the Domestic Violent Extremism Commission” into law.

SHB 1333 criminalizes thought and expression under an invented category of offenses called “Domestic Violent Extremism.” AG Bob Ferguson requested the bill to prosecute selected people for words and speech rather than for violent acts. Under the bill, government officials decide whose words and speech are subject to criminal prosecution.

Also, the WEICU debacle may have helped SB 5843 become law. SB 5843 mandates each of Washington’s 39 counties to install “an intrusion detection system (known as Albert) that monitors ALL internet activity for malicious traffic” around the clock. When signing the bill, Gov. Inslee said, “This is a consequence of this age of conspiracy theories and disinformation about our elections and is a result of ongoing, persistent, and continuing disinformation spread by former president Donald Trump and his followers ever since he lost in 2020.”

Eventually and predictably, WEICU was sanctioned and fined $9,588.80, and their Democrat attorney, Virginia Shogren, was ordered to pay $18,795.90 as sanctions for bringing cases totally devoid of legal merit…

David Spring (Whatcom) spoke about his extensive years working with and knowing Tamborine Borrelli. In 2016, Borrelli was a Bernie Sanders supporter. Spring never trusted her and told people back in 2015 that she may, in fact, be a Deep State “Fusion Agent.” Fusion Agents are what they call themselves. Spring has written extensively about this in his book, see link: Free Yourself from Microsoft and the NSA.

According to Spring, in 2007, the NSA began a Fusion program that was, in essence, a massive data-collecting operation. Spring says the term Fusion is no different from the term Fascism, and Fusion agents work for the government and giant corporations; it is the merger of state and corporate power. In 2013, Edward Snowden released information about Fusion Agents and Centers, which Spring discusses in his book.

OF NOTE: Page 3 of SB 5843 requires the Secretary of State, to submit a report to the Washington State Fusion Center by December 31st of each year

During the July 9 meeting, former attorney Lorilee Gates (Skagit), went online and found that the CCUSA trademark applicant was Empower US Ministries PMA, a Private Membership Association legally organized under the laws of Washington, set up by Borrelli, using an address of: 14511 George RD SE Yelm, WA 98597.

During our July 23 WAGOP EIC meeting, IT Security Consultant and Software Developer, David Nelson (King County) who spent several weeks researching CCUSA, did a 20-minute screen-share presentation exposing many more of CCUSA's troubling issues, including (but not limited to) Tech Issues such as:

Anyone can create an account with a non-existent email address. There is no email verification upon account creation (Video).

Anyone can enter a fake name or someone else’s real name

Anyone can enter a fake address or someone else’s real address. There is no verification that the entered address is valid.

Unregistered voters can register votes (affidavit does not require you to be a registered voter)

Non-citizens can register votes (affidavit allows green card holders)

The same person can vote twice (as long as they use a different email address to register)

Registration from foreign countries is allowed (Test from Philippines Video)

The affidavit does not allow people to use the system who are part of any kind of law enforcement (such as police)

You cannot delete your account or change your email address

If someone signs their affidavit with invalid information, the chances of law enforcement chasing down people for signing a false affidavit is very low (especially in another country). All the information CCUSA has to chase people down with is an IP address. It is VERY EASY to hide your real IP address Using a Virtual Private Network (VPN), you can get a USA IP address from anywhere in the world. From a hacking point of view, it is much more changeable than an electronically signed document.

There is no legal obligation in place to prevent CCUSA from selling the data, as the organization controlling the data is a Private Member Association.

David Nelson is an extremely credible source. He has been a Software Developer for over 30 years and an IT Security Consultant for over five years. He joined the WAGOP EIC 2 years ago as a Data and Technical Consultant to the group.

During his investigation, Nelson also reported he asked CCUSA several other questions (before being threatened as a “Black Hat” and to stop asking questions) including:

Where is the data stored, and who has access to it? CCUSA: Not willing to answer

Please provide details of the “advanced cyber security” tech you are using? CCUSA: Not willing to answer

Who performed penetration testing on your site, and can I see the report? CCUSA: Not willing to answer, No

Where did the money come from for the project? CCUSA: Not willing to answer

Is CCUSA software project open source? CCUSA: No

Other David Nelson Findings:

“The affidavit is not an electronically signed document, like DocuSign. It is a screen with a check box. A screen with a checkbox and an IP address, I think, is legal, but from a hacking point of view, it is much more changeable than an electronically signed document.”

“The CCUSA website says they will not give the data to anyone else (except in case of a candidate lawsuit), but there is no legal obligation in place to prevent CCUSA from selling the data, as the organization controlling the data is a Private Member Association, I was not able to confirm exactly who controls the data and who has full access to the database.”

“If only honest voters were to use CCUSA, the candidates could have some confidence in the data. But as it is now, anyone on the planet can register votes for candidates. Yes, there is an affidavit which I assume is legally binding, but, if someone signs it with invalid information, the chances of law enforcement chasing down people for signing a false affidavit is very low (especially in another country). The only information CCUSA or law enforcement has to chase people down with is an IP address. It is VERY EASY to hide what your real IP address is.”

“Using a VPN, you can get a USA IP address from anywhere in the world. CCUSA could be using the WA state voter rolls to validate the data on the back end after people register. However, there is no clean way to compare the data, as WA voter ID is not part of CCUSA. Nefarious actors anywhere in the world could also use the WA state voter roles to enter valid voter information and register votes for any candidates creating invalid data what appears valid.”

“If a hacker gets read access to the CCUSA database and finds out everyone’s name/address/votes, some say who cares, that information is out there anyway. However, if the hacker gets write access to the CCUSA database, the votes could be changed to show something different than what the voter intended and signed for. (Now we are back to the same problem the government agencies have.) Due to non-cooperation from CCUSA, we were not able to determine the actual data change audit controls in place in their system.”

In last night’s July 23 WAGOP EIC meeting, David Spring reported that in 2022, Borrelli created and promoted a website called Dropboxwatch.com that did nothing except collect data and NEVER fulfilled its promised purpose, which was supposed to observe drop boxes in every county in Washington State. Spring also reported people had to sign a very long non-disclosure agreement, and says it was a scam, and simply a way to collect data from people, similar to CCUSA. Others in the meeting also agreed with Spring on this issue, as the Dropboxwatch.com website constantly reported ALL dropboxes in WA State were being monitored via the program, which was not true.

Of more interest: Spring traced back the history of the domain name Dropboxwatch.com. It turns out it was first registered Sept 19, 2020, and then placed on a Canadian Server called TMD.Cloud.

In May 2022, it was transferred from TDM.Cloud to Epic Servers and then transferred to Cloudflare in August 2023. According to Spring, all of this is highly suspicious as Cloudfare development was funded by the deep state, which is one way they control people, using data mining.

In the July 23 meeting, David Spring (Whatcom), Mary Blechschmidt (Lincoln), Reni Storm (Thurston), Cemal Richards (Clark), and Ruth Ryan (Spokane) all spoke adamantly against Tamborine Borrelli. Ruth Ryan mentioned that Tamborine also set up 4 LLCs with the WA SoS between 2011 and 2015.

Besides IT Professionals Spring and Nelson, Software Engineer Cemal Richards warned people not to use the CCUSA website because of its many pitfalls. At the end of the meeting, the WAGOP EIC members in the meeting voted unanimously to recommend people NOT use or sign on to the CCUSA website. If someone chooses to use the site, exercise extreme caution and use it at your own risk!

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Chairman, WAGOP Executive Board Member, 4-Term Skagit County GOP Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, “2021 Citizen Activist of the Year” award by the Olympic Conference, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016/24 RNC National Convention Delegate.

Related Links: Group behind slew of Washington election fraud lawsuits ordered to pay $28,000 in sanctions

WA Supreme Court orders $28k sanctions in baseless election lawsuit

WA auditors feel tangled in the election integrity debate

Leader behind slew of voter fraud lawsuits in Washington files to run for Secretary of State

CrossCheckUSA / CrossCheckUSA Trademark Application

Empower Us Ministries

Some Republicans in WA State cast a wary eye on an election security device

Albert Sensors: Front Door to Sensitive Election Data

Washington State Fusion Center

Free Yourself From Microsoft and the NSA

Turning Point News / Hack Everything Special Report

Thurston County Democratic Party sued by AG for campaign finance violations

Ramtha Channeler JZ Knight channels $54,000 into Olympia elections

Ancient Warrior Spirit Endorses Democrats

Cult Leader who channels ancient Lemurian is “Democrat in Good Standing”