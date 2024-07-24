All Things Politics

All Things Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryan's avatar
Ryan
Jul 24, 2024

Bill, This is incredible reporting/news! Thanks to you and the EIC team for exposing this information.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Bill Bruch
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill Bruch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture