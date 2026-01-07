On January 5, the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) received an important court ruling in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona—the court in Public Interest Legal Foundation v. Fontes No. CV-25-02722-PHX-MTL denied AZ Secretary of State Adrian Fontes Motion to Dismiss a PILF request for all Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) retraction reports identifying voters wrongly flagged as deceased.

“This is good news for Arizona voters,” said PILF President J. Christian Adams. “Fontes’ opposition to federally mandated voter roll access prevented nonpartisan review of maintenance procedures and uncovering potential errors.”

ERIC is an organization that attempts to help state election officials maintain accurate voter rolls and detect possible illegal voting. Proper maintenance includes removing deceased people, ineligible, duplicates, and some who’ve left Arizona. “Unfortunately ERIC makes mistakes,” Adams said, “which is why only half the states continue to use its services.”

PILF, a nonpartisan nonprofit law firm, is dedicated to election integrity by ensuring voter rolls are properly maintained and publicly available.

Congratulations, PILF, on the significant early victory!

Denying the defendant’s motion to dismiss is a strong step forward—it allows the case to advance to discovery, where PILF can compel production of those critical ERIC retraction reports and related voter roll maintenance records under the National Voter Registration Act’s (NVRA) disclosure and list maintenance provisions.

This ruling reinforces the public’s right to inspect records documenting how states handle potentially erroneous deceased-voter removals, helping ensure accuracy and prevent wrongful cancellations. Moving full speed into discovery puts pressure on Arizona to comply transparently.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.