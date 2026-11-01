On October 30, 2026, OneAmerica Votes; Latino Community Fund of Washington State; and United Food and Commercial Workers International Union filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Federal District Court for the Western District of Washington.

The groups represented by Leftist Elias Law Group LLP named defendants, President Donald Trump, the DOJ, Attorney General Todd Blanche, the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Acting U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd (Western District of Washington), and First Assistant U.S. Attorney Pete Serrano (Eastern District of Washington).

Plaintiffs argue the DOJ list was assembled by imperfect matching of federal immigration records against incomplete public voter lists and includes U.S. citizens and inactive or unregistered individuals. The complaint seeks a declaration that the efforts are unlawful, an injunction blocking implementation, and notice of any further lists.

October 26 in Seattle, federal prosecutors announced they identified 405 potential non-citizens registered to vote in WA state who, with a high level of confidence, have collectively cast more than 1,500 illegal ballots across multiple elections spanning decades. Some of these individuals have voted more than two dozen times, some as recently as in the August 2026 primary election. Under U.S. law, it is illegal to knowingly and willfully vote unlawfully, and federal law specifically prohibits noncitizens from voting in federal elections (18 U.S.C. § 611).

Floyd, Serrano, and Acting Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations April Miller said the findings emerged from cross-checking known non-citizens against available registration and voting records after the state declined to provide full unredacted voter rolls.

In the Oct. 26 letter to SoS Hobbs, the Justice Department asked the state to set aside the 405 ballots cast in the upcoming midterm election until it can verify citizenship for the individual registrants. The letter notes some are or were non-citizens and may have subsequently naturalized, and says, through these efforts, specific individuals were identified, who, with high confidence, should NOT be registered to vote under Washington law RCW 29A.08.370.

Floyd and Serrano said the investigation started after Hobbs refused the Trump administration’s request for Washington’s full voter rolls. On Sept. 8, 2025, the DOJ sent a letter to WA State SoS Steve Hobbs, requesting a “complete” copy of the state’s voter registration database within 14 days. To no one’s surprise, on Sept. 23, 2025, Hobbs refused to comply, leading to a DOJ lawsuit.

DOJ prosecutors compared people they already knew to be non-citizens against registration and voting records they pieced together without the state’s help, including registration names traced to Washington’s motor voter system, which signs residents up to vote when they get a driver’s license.

Floyd said allowing noncitizens to vote cancels citizen votes, and the administration believes each of these individuals was sent a vote-by-mail ballot from the State of Washington to participate in the current November 2026 federal election.

“This is not the full number of non-citizens who have been voting in Washington. This is only the tip of the iceberg. With a small sample that we have collected so far, we are confident that we are looking at thousands of non-citizens who have been voting in Washington,” said Floyd.

OF NOTE: With all the attention and media coverage on the story, Hobbs has been forced to admit the state has NO MECHANISM FOR CHECKING VOTER REGISTRATION AGAINST CITIZENSHIP- saying the state has no way to confirm whether people are U.S. citizens when registering them to vote. “People attest” means a signature on a ballot envelope. That’s the honor system…

“We don’t have a system that can identify whether someone is an actual noncitizen,” Hobbs said during an Oct. 29 press conference. Hobbs also said that “it’s not unusual for noncitizens to actually be on voter rolls” and that “we never said that there are none on there.” So glad we can all agree this is very clear now. Hobbs has moved on to Stage 2 of Dem Denial; it's happening, but it's rare - Stage 3 is, "it’s happening, but not enough to swing any elections…

Hobbs also claimed that documented noncitizen voting in WA is extremely rare (15 cases from 1982–2025). However, as reported by Brandi Kruse Oct. 28, an immigration attorney disagrees with how often WA state says non-citizens vote. The attorney says he’s handled 15 cases just in the last couple of weeks!

On Oct. 29, Serrano slammed the SoS and placed full blame on Hobbs’ refusal to segregate non-citizen ballots and Hobbs' “bad timing” excuse, saying, “Let me be clear. The timing of this is because we are doing the homework of the state.”

With election day on Nov. 3 and millions of ballots already being processed during WA’s universal mail-voting season, the lawsuit is expected to move quickly. Plaintiffs’ claims of irreparable harm from mid-election disruption could lead to motions for temporary restraining orders or preliminary injunctions.

Additional DOJ lists or enforcement steps may trigger further filings or the judicial notice requirements sought in the complaint. County canvassing boards must certify results by Nov. 24, and the SoS has until Dec. 3 to certify the statewide general election results.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), RNC Election Integrity Committee WA State Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate