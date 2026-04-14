California State Democrats are trying to make it illegal to investigate fraud with bill AB 2624, dubbed the “Stop Nick Shirley Act.” This proposed new law represents a blatant attack on independent journalist Nick Shirley and the principles of free speech and transparency. Shirley has gained national attention for his viral undercover videos exposing hundreds of millions of dollars in fraud involving taxpayer-funded immigrant daycare and support services in California, where centers appeared empty or misused.

Yesterday, the bill advanced out of the California Assembly Judiciary Committee in a chilling 11-2 party-line vote. Under AB 2624 “Privacy for immigration support services providers,” which expands California’s “Safe at Home” address confidentiality program to immigrant service providers, employees, and volunteers. Entities that feel targeted would:

1. Seek civil penalties starting at $4,000 against anyone who films or posts videos they claim constitute “harassment.” 2. Obtain court injunctions banning further filming or exposure for up to four years. 3. Demand removal of online videos, with triple damages (up to $12,000) for non-compliance. 4. Escalate to criminal charges and $10,000 fines in cases involving alleged “doxxing” or “imminent threats.” 5. Potentially pursue misdemeanor charges or imprisonment against those who record or publish investigations.

The bill's prime sponsor is Assemblymember Mia Bonta, the wife of California State Attorney General, Rob Bonta, the same man who sought to remove a ban on members of the Communist Party working in state government. And the same man who is refusing to investigate possible Riverside County election crimes in the CA 2025 Prop-50 Gerrymander Election, where there were over 45,000 vote discrepancies in the final official vote count. That “election” also removed 5 Republican Congressional seats, changing a 43-9 map to a 49-4 map.

This bill is obviously unconstitutional under the 1st Amendment of the U.S. Constitution abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances (so you can expect lawsuits).

AB 2624 unfairly singles out all citizen journalists whose job is to serve as a check on an out-of-control, rogue, lawless, corrupt government, simply by exposing the waste of public tax dollars. The bill is about censoring journalists' ability to hold powerful interests accountable through legitimate public scrutiny.

The timing and targeting of AB 2624 make it obvious that California Democrats aim to protect fraudsters, cover up alleged misconduct, and hide evidence from public view. Shirley’s videos, which have amassed millions of views and prompted broader scrutiny, embarrassed the state’s handling of taxpayer dollars and government subsidies.

Rather than launching thorough investigations into the fraud evidence and claims, Democrats fast-tracked a bill through the Assembly Judiciary Committee. Critics, including CA State Assemblymember Carl DeMaio, argue it shields government-funded entities from oversight, effectively prioritizing the privacy of those receiving public money over taxpayers’ right to know how it is spent.

During a recent Assembly committee hearing, DeMaio confronted Bonta over bill language that would allow individuals affiliated with certain organizations to demand the removal of video recordings — even if taken in public — and even impose costly financial penalties against those who publish the videos online.

DeMaio warned: “The bill would be used to block investigative reporting and intimidate journalists, watchdog groups, and members of the public documenting wrongdoing. AB 2624 claims to be about protecting immigrant organizations from ‘threats of violence,’ when in fact the legislation would apply to any left-wing group that claims to provide any services to legal or illegal immigrants. Entities like the Somali ‘Learing’ Daycare centers would all be covered if they operated inside California.”

DeMaio: “California Democrats are trying to intimidate citizen watchdog journalists and protect waste and fraud happening in far-Left-wing NGOs. AB 2624 can only be described as the ‘Stop Nick Shirley Act’ — a bill designed to silence citizen journalists exposing fraud and abuse of taxpayer dollars.

Instead of fixing the fraud problems being uncovered, Sacramento politicians are trying to shut down the people exposing them. AB 2624 would allow activists and taxpayer-funded organizations to demand the removal of video evidence — even if it captures misconduct in plain view — and threatens journalists with massive financial penalties.

That’s not about public safety — it’s about protecting powerful interests.

If this bill becomes law, the message is clear to every journalist in California: expose corruption, and you will be punished. AB 2624 is an unconstitutional direct attack on transparency and the First Amendment – and it needs to be defeated.”

Democrats want to Protect Fraudsters, Cover Up Fraud, and hide the Evidence - They are enabling and complicit in the fraud and in crimes, fearful that exposing systemic failures and continued misuse of taxpayer funds under Democrat/Marxist - Controlled governance could remove them from power.

AB 2624 restricts free speech and the press’s role in investigative journalism. True threats and genuine doxxing are already illegal, but weaponizing privacy laws against journalists documenting taxpayer-funded fraud operations undermines core constitutional protections.

If passed, the bill would set a dangerous precedent, proving Democrats prioritize shielding fraud over investigating fraud, open discourse, and accountability.

OBVIOUSLY THE BILL ALSO TARGETS JAMES O’KEEFE AND OTHER INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISTS EXPOSING THE MASSIVE AND BLATANT CA VOTER FRAUD CAUGHT ON VIDEO.

Democrats are terrified about what Nick Shirley, James O’Keefe, and other investigative journalists are finding and exposing, helping to take down the Democrats’ fraud empire and election cheating machine…So they are now literally changing the laws to silence them.

THE TRUTH IS EVIDENT - Democrats know their crimes are being exposed, so they’re doing everything in their power to criminalize the truth-tellers instead of ending the fraud and corruption. When exposing a crime is treated as committing a crime, we are all being ruled by criminals.

Of course, similar Democrat tactics are playing out in WA State. Recently, three prominent journalists—Ari Hoffman, Brandi Kruse, and Jonathan Choe—were denied legislative press credentials to cover proceedings at the WA State Capitol by Democrats, unhappy they were being exposed for their corruption, waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer funds.

Freedom of the press is now on life support, not just in CA but in WA State! Literally, one day after WA House Dems denied Brandi Kruse a press pass for engaging in advocacy, Democrats pushed a bill to award financial taxpayer grants to local newsrooms so they can engage in advocacy…

But Democrats have a problem - The more they try to silence us, the louder the truth gets!

Democrat One-Party Rule has DESTROYED most all Democrat-Controlled states for decades, and their record is abysmal: Terrible Policies have created more and more failing students, suicide, crime, increased poverty & homelessness; and skyrocketing taxes, cost of living, inflation, and unaffordability. To stop the train wreck, vote Republican!

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate

Related Articles, Links, and Videos

Nick Shirley: "Full 40 minutes of my crew and I exposing California fraud, Minnesota was big, but California is even bigger... We uncovered over $170,000,000 in fraud"

Gavin Newsom has allowed $146 BILLION in fraud JUST IN ONE PROGRAM

CASH FOR BALLOTS - VIDEO PART I: Cash & Drug Exchange For Registering Voters Caught On Tape In California

Gavin Newsom’s Massive Fraud Machine Exposed “It’s a cycle of corruption: Newsom funnels $30 BILLION in taxpayer money to in-home caregivers — packed with fraud. The caregivers send money to the unions. The unions send it right back to Newsom.” This dirty pay-to-play loop has been blown wide open!

Elon Musk: CALLING OUT Democrats in Gavin Newsom’s California for trying to criminalize the kind of journalism done by Nick Shirley “California legislators are trying to make investigating fraud illegal”

James O’Keefe: They’re going to have to reckon with something called the “1st amendment” in trying to ban journalists like Nick Shirley from asking questions on CA street corners

California Identity Scam: Petition Fraudsters Logging Into Online Database To Supply Real Voter Names For Forged Signatures & Streamline Ballot Petition Payments “You’re not gonna use your name… I’m giving you one.” Residents Are OUTRAGED After Learning Their Identities Were Used Without Consent...

Less than 12 hours after Nick Shirley livestreamed holding a binder and reading explosive accusations of a “$2.6 billion black hole” linked to Fiona Ma and CA state programs, a court issued an emergency injunction to remove the video

Nick Shirley DECIMATES Gavin Newsom: “The governor of California is an ENEMY to the people of California. He’s literally working to support the fraudsters!

MUST WATCH: NICK SHIRLEY HAS ARRIVED in California — going DOOR-TO-DOOR at “DAYCARES” 1”4 kids enrolled”… “7 enrolled”… but NOT A SINGLE CHILD FOUND

A MASSIVE Medicaid fraud investigation was launched into Newsom’s California, and a credible whistleblower confirms Gavin Newsom KNEW! “A state audit CONFIRMED there is at least $3.5B in hospice fraud in ONE COUNTY. Los Angeles County!”

Nick Shirley just dropped ANOTHER video, “Welcome to the hospice capital of America.” They all LEFT when Nick Shirley showed up. IT’S TIME WE STOP ALL THE FRAUD

NEWSOM PROTECTING FRAUDSTERS IN CA: Estimate of the total fraud based on the tips, based on what’s already been reported… Originally $250 billion. We’ve now got a more precise version of that. Here’s the number over five years… $430 billion…

California Controller’s Top Communications Official Admits Audits “Are Not Getting Done” & Acknowledges “100 Percent” Fraud Exists in the State

Caught in Broad Daylight: Ballot Initiative Signature-Gatherers in California Paying For Signatures – Backed by Billionaire PAC

James O’Keefe’s investigation into the homeless in Los Angeles, being paid for ballot signatures, reveals that the NGOs have access to old and new voter information

CALIFORNIA MASS IN-PERSON ELECTION FRAUD CRIMES CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Recordings Show Homeless Are Paid By Petitioners To FORGE Real Voters’ Signatures To Sign Ballot Petitions On Skid Row, Thousands of Times - Disenfranchised Voters Say They Are OUTRAGED After Being Shown Their Signatures Are Forged!

BALLOT PETITION FRAUD happening in California, people in San Francisco are getting cash to sign campaign petitions with fake names “They’re being asked to commit FRAUD by impersonating voters hundreds of miles away!”

Democrats are committing identity theft to win votes

James O’Keefe’s LA investigation of NGOs paying the homeless for signatures

REGISTERING THE HOMELESS TO VOTE - NGO providing the homeless with an address on the form when registering them to vote (It’s not the address for the homeless person registering) So what’s happening here is, - Dems approving this NGO hundreds of millions of dollars - They go out and register all the skyrocketing homeless population to vote - They provide the address so they can easily ballot harvest all these ballots for Democrats

Undercover in Los Angeles, James O’Keefe Uncovers Massive Election Fraud Pyramid Scheme Operating On Skid Row

Democrats Rattled After Sheriff Seizes 650,000 Ballots in Election Integrity Crackdown

Riverside County, CA Sheriff Press Conference: Investigation of Prop 50 Elections

$270 MILLION DOLLARS from taxpayers in 11 MONTHS was STOLEN through Medi-Cal, per U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli. Paul Richard Randall from Orange County has been charged. Welcome to Democrat-run California: a wide-open vault for scammers as tax dollars pay the bill

Riverside County Sheriff Bianco seized 1,000 boxes of ballots tied to the Nov. 2025 special election after citizens found 45,896 MORE votes counted than ballots received. Now CA AG Bonta is trying to STOP him from counting them. Why is the AG afraid of a count?

Communists cheat in elections… CA AG Bonta fires back at Sheriff Bianco after he discovered a 45,896-vote discrepancy…

California Court SMACKS DOWN Corrupt AG Rob Bonta’s Attempt to Block Sheriff Chad Bianco’s Massive 650,000 Ballot Investigation

Riverside County Sheriff & GOP candidate for CA Governor Chad Bianco forced to stop elections investigation involving more than half a million seized ballots “because of the CA AG politically motivated lawsuits and court filings”

California voter ID isn’t racist — it’s the major game changer we need to bring about real political change

CA vote fraudster Shakir Khan had 71 NAMES and 41 COMPLETED MAIL-IN BALLOTS

The Most Banned Story Ever on Election Fraud? Sacramento CA Registrar of Voters

STEVE HILTON: With hundreds of millions of dollars of recent exposed fraud and a $170 million fraud scheme involving “ghost” hospice facilities and daycare centers uncovered in CA it’s time for a full federal overhaul of how states track and spend taxpayer dollars

CA election fraud is through the roof as Dem Senator Padilla won his election by 2,399,592 votes. But, election officials found 2,791,684 duplicate registrations

CA FRAUD EXPOSED GETS WORSE… 89 hospices in ONE building, 400+ violations...

O’Keefe Media Group: California Identity Scam: Petition Fraudsters Log Into Online Database to Get Real Voter Names for Forged Signatures (VIDEO)

UNDERCOVER: “PYRAMID” PETITION SCHEME EXPOSED: James O’Keefe undercover footage shows paid petition circulators, false names, and a data site allegedly used to find voter information — with one organizer admitting, “We catch people all the time doing fraud.”

EXPLOITING HOMELESS: LA’s Skid Row is a crime-infested human dumping ground. The fraudsters know authorities are too scared to go in and enforce the law. So the bad guys have been using this chaotic scene as cover for years

Citizen journalist blows the lid off the cash for ballots story he broke in San Francisco

CA Supreme Court blocks investigation into Riverside Sheriff special election

180-280 BILLION FRAUD SCANDAL: This is the largest single systematic fraud case in American history, and really, in world history. And it’s all happening under Gavin Newsom

Trump SBA found $8.6 BILLION in SBA fraud in California. Defund CA! Newsom ALLOWED this. The fraud capital of America

Orange County man pleads guilty to orchestrating a fraud scheme that submitted nearly $270 million in bogus claims to Medi-Cal

After 15 years covering the Legislature, Brandi Kruse denied press pass because she took the position that girls should not be forced to compete against boys

First Amendment Battle: Journalists sue WA State House over denied press credentials

SB 5400 A day after Dems denied press pass for engaging in advocacy, Democrats pushing bill that would award grants to local newsrooms so they can engage in ... advocacy / VIDEO

Ari Hoffman Deneigned “Media Press Pass” because he takes a position with policy discussions - Gov money to fund Democrat Operative media outlets