Yesterday, Committee on House Administration Chairman Bryan Steil introduced the Voter ID Act. This common-sense legislation requires voters to show a photo ID when casting a ballot in a federal election. The bill also creates a new fund administered by the Election Assistance Commission to reimburse states that provide free IDs to voters who cannot afford one.

“Americans should be confident their elections are run with integrity - voter ID is a commonsense measure to restore trust in our elections, "said Chairman Steil. “This legislation will help improve voter confidence and strengthen election integrity nationwide.”

The Voter ID Act:

Requires all voters to show a Government photo ID when they cast a ballot in a federal election. Eligible IDs include Driver’s Licenses, Passports, and Military IDs.

Absentee and mail-in voters can attach a copy of their ID to their mail-in ballot.

Allows otherwise eligible voters to cast a provisional ballot if they forget to bring their ID on Election Day.

Creates a new grant program administered by the Election Assistance Commission to reimburse state and tribal governments that provide IDs at no cost to those unable to afford one.

The Committee on House Administration has jurisdiction over federal election policy.

Thank you to the Republicans in Congress for supporting these common-sense election integrity reforms to help ensure America’s elections are free and fair!

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate