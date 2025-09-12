Yesterday, the South Carolina Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision reversing a lower court's order that had barred the state from providing access to SC voter rolls to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). The ruling lifts a temporary restraining order by a Circuit Court Judge, and allows NC to comply with the federal request for detailed voter data from its approximately 3.3 million registered voters.

The underlying lawsuit will continue, but the data handover can now proceed.

This is an important win for election integrity efforts led by the Trump administration, enabling the DOJ's Civil Rights Division to review and cross-reference state voter records as part of a nationwide initiative to ensure clean voter rolls, and identify and remove non-citizens from rolls.

This decision, was celebrated by Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, stating Clean voter rolls for the win! - It supports the DOJ's efforts to enforce federal voting laws without interference. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster's office called it a "Major Victory," aligning with the state's support for federal compliance to maintain accurate voter lists.

The decision allows the DOJ to obtain registered voter information, including addresses, driver’s license numbers, and partial Social Security numbers.

Mismanagement and/or indifference of voter roll registrations has surfaced in recent months in South Carolina and other states like Washington. These practices lead to bloated voter rolls and registrants on the rolls that should not be. This practice can lead to potential voter fraud.

Last week, the Director of the Washington Parents Network, David Spring M. Ed., filed a formal complaint with the DOJ. In the complaint, Spring provided evidence from the federal Election Assistance Commission (EAC) 2024 report showing that WA State likely has the least accurate voter rolls in the nation!

According to the complaint WA State leads the nation in failing to remove people off the rolls due to moving - and in removing people who requested to be removed from the rolls. Spring says King County is by far and away the worst offender, followed by Pierce.

OF NOTE: The WAGOP is appealing a Superior Court ruling, where the Republican State Senate candidate lost by 172 votes with 84,123 total votes cast. Brad Benton had 41,881 (49.79%) votes to the Democrat Adrian Cortes who had 42,053 (49.99%) votes.

Auditor Greg Kimsey was sued for not cleaning up the Clark County voter rolls prior to ballots being mailed for the 2024 Nov 5th general election. The plaintiffs asserted that Kimsey ignored the standard National Change of Address reports he regularly receives and did not update the voter rolls in a timely manner.

The lawsuit contends that thousands of ballots were mailed to non-eligible voters who had previously moved out of Legislative District 18 before ballots were mailed thereby affecting the race results between Benton and Cortes.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.

Related Articles:

SC Can Give Voter Data to Trump Administration, State Supremum Court Says

State Supreme Court: Governor Doesn’t Have to Testify in SC Voter Privacy Lawsuit

Complaint Filed with DOJ against WA State Governor Bob Ferguson for Violating Federal Election Laws

Court Enters Consent Order Requiring North Carolina to Fix Inaccurate Voter List

WA State Elections Shenanigans: More Dead Peoples’ Ballots Voted - More Voters Voting in Multiple Jurisdictions

How Many Illegal Voters are Registered to Vote in WA State?

WAGOP Lawsuit Disputing 2024 LD 18 State Senate General Election

Election Integrity Win! Federal Court Tosses Lawsuit Against Wyoming’s Proof-of-Citizenship Voting Law

WA State Citizens’ Initiative would require residents prove they are citizens to register to vote