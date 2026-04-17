North Carolina took a significant step toward stronger election integrity on April 16, 2026, when the State Board of Elections approved new permanent rules for checking voter rolls against federal databases. In a 3-2 party-line vote, the Republican majority authorized the use of the DHS Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) database to adopt non-citizen list maintenance rules to identify non-U.S. citizens registered to vote, and REMOVING them from the rolls!

This marks an important shift, moving from limited checks to a broader, systematic, comprehensive review of the state’s voter rolls. The board will soon upload voter data—including names, dates of birth, and the last four digits of Social Security numbers—to the (SAVE) database.

The new rules establish clear procedures before any voter can be removed: officials first review state records to verify citizenship, then notify flagged individuals by mail and email. Voters can submit proof of U.S. citizenship, participate in preliminary and formal hearings, and even voluntarily cancel their registration if desired.

These safeguards were refined based on public input (over 15,000 comments) to improve transparency and fairness. The move builds on a 2025 agreement with DHS and complements enforcement of a 2023 state law (SB 747) that requires using in-state jury questionnaire data—where individuals self-identify as non-citizens—to trigger voter roll reviews.

A related April 2026 settlement with Republican groups further strengthens timelines for acting on that jury data through 2028.

This is a win for election integrity that builds voter trust, helps stop the cheating, and ensures elections are transparent, legal, and fair. By proactively verifying citizenship—the foundational requirement under North Carolina’s constitution and federal law—it helps prevent ineligible voting while maintaining public confidence in the process.

The agreement closes loopholes, deters fraud, and ensures that only eligible U.S. citizens decide elections. With multiple layers of due process built in, the rules balance accuracy and voter protections.

Election officials emphasized that this is simply fulfilling their legal duty to keep rolls clean, sending a strong message that North Carolina is listening to their constituents (public comment) and is committed to integrity without compromising access for legitimate voters. The rules now head to the state’s Rules Review Commission for final approval before full implementation.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate