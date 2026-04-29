AUDIO PODCAST 156: Abandoned Box of Ballots Exposes Evidence of Potential Large-Scale Coordinated Corruption in WA State Elections

WRITTEN TRANSCRIPT OF THIS PODCAST

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate

Related Articles and links:

Emails: WA State Registered ‘Many’ Foreign Nationals to Vote

What’s Wrong with ERIC? Judicial Watch Study Details Left-Leaning Roots, Data Security Concerns, Possible Violations of Federal Law at the Electronic Registration Information Center

“Pretty Egregious Conduct”: Attorney Says WA DOL Knew About Massive Data Breach for 6 Years, Downplayed Severity / Video / Article

WA DOL sent 50 to 75 driver’s licenses to the same apartment in Puyallup - all ordered by the same person, all were paid for by a burner visa

Are noncitizens using Washington driver’s licenses to illegally register to vote in Clark County?

WA State SoS Office Admits 13,000 Registered Voters Have No Social Security Numbers, or No ID of Any kind

About 20,000 Fraudulent IDs Seized by CBC Officers in Chicago

Senators Ask Chinese to Help Stop Flood of Fake IDs

China Floods U.S. With Near-Perfect Fake Driver’s Licenses

Bombshell Records Released Showing FBI Interfered with Alleged Chinese Election Interference Probe

FBI Declassifies Allegations CCP Manufactures Fake Driver’s Licenses to Be Shipped to Help Individuals Cast Fraudulent ballots for Biden

FBI Delivers Intel to Congress on Alleged Chinese Plot to Interfere in 2020 Election

Arguments Begin in Former Wisconsin Rep. Janel Brandtjen’s Lawsuit Against ERIC Elections Database

More Withdraws From ERIC Likely - 8 States So Far Have Cut Ties with the Multi-state Consortium

A Judicial Watch White Paper: ERIC Poses Dubious Election Challenges via Liberal Political Agendas and Potential Voter Registration Violations of the National Voter Registration Act

How ERIC is Corrupting Our Voter Rolls in Wisconsin

Why ERIC Needs to GO!