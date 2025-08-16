Yesterday, in a critical defense of election integrity, the Republican Party of Arizona and Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections (RITE) filed an amicus curiae brief in a WADC federal court supporting the legality of requiring documentary proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections. The filing responds to coordinated lawsuits by Democratic Party organizations aiming to strip this commonsense requirement from the federal voter registration process.

The amicus brief supports President Trump’s Executive Order 14248, which directs the Election Assistance Commission (EAC) to take appropriate action to require documentary proof of United States citizenship on the national voter registration form. The brief argues that the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) explicitly empowers the EAC, as well as states like Arizona, to implement such requirements to ensure only eligible citizens participate in federal elections.

AZGOP Chairwoman Gina Swoboda issued the following statement:

“This case is about the very foundation of our Republic. Citizens deciding the future of our country. As Chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, I am proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with President Trump and our national partners to defend the rights of American citizens. We have proven that proof of citizenship laws work. They are constitutional. They are effective. And they ensure every legal vote counts. We will never apologize for standing up for the rule of law, and we will not allow Democrat activists to dismantle election safeguards that protect the voice of every Arizonan.”

This amicus filing is part of a broader fight to ensure that American elections are determined by American citizens only.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.