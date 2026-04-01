In my daily tracking of Election Integrity over the last 5 + years, the past month has had the most verified evidence of blatant voter fraud, including several confessions and arrests. It is quite stunning and laughable to hear that people still actually believe that there is little or no cheating or fraud in our elections. These ignorant individuals simply refuse to study the data and facts or choose to ignore the evidence altogether.

The articles, videos, posts, and links below, archived over the last month, represent many well-documented serious problems we face with elections. Please understand that this is only a sample of the ongoing issues, and that it is only possible to expose them because of the efforts of thousands of concerned citizens.

Thanks to all who dedicate their lives to this most important cause! For daily updates and source data, see the 2025/26 Election Integrity page and 2020-2024 Election Integrity archived page on the Skagitrepublicans.com website.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO: Computer expert Dr. Walter Daugherity steps through how he got involved in election analysis and the patterns of potential fraud he has seen across many states

On Feb. 18, 2026, Bexar County, TX, 4,110 synthetic voter check-in records were injected into the primary election early voting file. The records were built from 735 real voters who had actually checked in person (those voters' names were cloned -5 or 6 times each - in alphabetical order - with fake state ID numbers, fake addresses, and fake precinct data). The voter ID numbers “were mathematically perfect - a single uniformly-spaced sequence with a gap of exactly 22,084.82189 between each consecutive record... Spanning a range of 90.7 million ID numbers...

Bexar reveals another layer of algorithmic precision: Every fraudulent record is a clone of a real voter. The real voter is the anchor. The clones share the anchor’s name but carry fabricated State IDs, fabricated addresses, and, in many cases, fabricated precinct numbers. Someone wrote code to produce these records with the intent of inserting them into an official election document as though they were real voters

Democrat Joel Caldwell of the “Coalition for the People’s Agenda,” a Fulton County ballot-harvesting NGO chief, caught on tape admitting Democrats are stuffing ballot drop boxes with fraudulent votes, and it’s all caught on videotape. He also admits this is how they rigged the 2020 election and why Democrats fight to the death against voter ID

CA VOTER FRAUD CAUGHT ON VIDEO: PAYING HOMELESS CASH AND DRUGS TO SIGN PETITIONS AND TO REGISTER TO VOTE USING OTHER PEOPLE’S IDENTITIES

Cam Higby interview with a whistleblower who is a CA election fraudster, admitted to paying homeless people to sign ballot initiative petitions and to register to vote, while forging other registered voters’ names using preprinted lists allegedly obtained from corrupt officials

Jonathan Choe exposes how stolen identities are being exploited in what appears to be a coordinated effort involving cash payments on the streets - Victims of identity fraud are now publicly demanding a stop to the cash-for-ballots scheme

CA ballot petition company owned by non-U.S. citizen Franck Tessemo, previously named in Swiss criminal complaints for alleged ballot petition fraud in Switzerland, suggested it was “okay” to offer cigarettes in exchange for signatures on CA initiatives, and signature gatherers offering cash or cigarettes to homeless individuals

Mike Davis: What happens constitutionally when irrefutable proof emerges that at least 10,000 fraudulent votes flipped Georgia

AAG Harmeet Dhillon: Deceased voters remaining active? We were told that it never happens! This administration has helped states identify 300K+ deceased registrants on voter rolls—showing why accurate records matter

Dems went from “voter fraud doesn’t happen” to “we’re going to arrest these election fraudsters” in one video by James O’Keefe

CAM HIGBY: MAJOR Election Fraud Ring on Skid Row. “With the help of James O’Keefe

and the ctznjusticelg I was able to catch petitioners illegally exchanging CASH for signatures on left-wing ballot initiatives and voter registration on Skid Row”

ELON MUSK: “No voter ID, especially when combined with mail-in ballots, means the system is engineered to make fraud impossible to prove. Everyone knows that you can barely get through your week without showing ID for the most banal activities, like shopping at Costco. The only reason to ban ID is to hide massive voter fraud”

Mike Lee exposes Senate Democrats after ALL 47 OF THEM voted AGAINST basic, simple photo voter ID

Election Day or Election Season? SCOTUS Could End Late-Arriving Mail Ballots Nationwide

SCOTUS hears case that could impact WA ballot counting

Poll: 83% Of Voters Think Ballots ‘Should Be Received By Election Day’

Mail-In Ballots = Instant Blue Flip – The Pattern Is Obvious..

“GA State Senator What I heard in private meetings with Dominion about their voting system shocked me”

Election security expert Russ Ramsland on Dominion: “We began to look and realized how easy it is to change votes!” Russ exposed critical vulnerabilities in how U.S. elections are run, revealing that private companies and other countries control voting processes

Lou Dobbs calls out Dominion Voting Systems for flipping votes, stealing the 2020 election, and highlighting Joe Biden telling the world about “having the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”

Patrick Byrne: Hacked Machines! Classified Report REVEALS Election Manipulation - A classified report allegedly shows voting machines were easily hackable, manipulated in 2020, and known vulnerabilities existed since 2006—yet key findings remain hidden

Emails Raise New Questions on Foreign Exposure and Remote Access to Voting Systems Newly surfaced emails are fueling major concerns about the security of U.S. election infrastructure - pointing to both foreign supply chain & remote access capabilities

CISA Interfered and effectively facilitated the overthrow during the 2020 Presidential Election. FOIA: BOMBSHELL DOCUMENTS: Stephen Miller sued DHS’ censorship arm, CISA, and unearthed shocking new documents showing that the Deep State knew the risks of mass MAIL-IN-BALLOTS while simultaneously censoring criticism of mass mail voting

Tommy Robinson has a serious warning for America Muslims were imported into America very strategically into Swing States to permanently rig our country, to takeover America

Rassmussen: How likely is it that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election? It’s Likely- DEM: 45% IND: 64% GOP: 80% All Voters: 62%

DOJ moving forward in SMARTMATIC bribery case - The global election fraud cartel is beginning to be exposed

FBI secretly seizes election records from Arizona’s largest county as voting probe expands - Expanding criminal probe into suspected election irregularities

General Flynn: “We are in the midst of an attempted overthrow of the US of America”

Why do some states have more registered voters than their voting-age population?

Senator Mike Lee exposes why Democrats refuse to share their Voter Data - “Most so-called blue states” won’t show their voter data because it will show illegal Aliens

The SAVE America Act Is the Most Popular Election Reform in Decades

The SAVE America Act Would Save Election Integrity Which Preserves Our Republic

Sen. Ted Cruz Calls Out every Democrat in the Senate who calls SAVE America Act voter ID “JIM CROW 2.0”

Reminder why the Save Act is mandatory. The Democrats did cheat, and they don’t want voter ID so that they can keep cheating - hidden camera bombshell: a Democrat ballot-harvesting NGO chief Joel Caldwell—caught on tape admitting it all

REAGAN’S 49-STATE LANDSLIDE TERRIFIED THE DEEP STATE — So They Launched the MASS Replacement of American Voters! This American just dropped the UNDENIABLE timeline: Right after that historic RED WAVE in 1984, immigration EXPLODED

DEM PLANS TO WIN ELECTIONS: DO NOT WANT PROOF OF US CITIZENSHIP TO VOTE. DO NOT WANT PHOTO ID TO VOTE. DEMS WANT ILLEGALS TO VOTE. DEMS WANT PEOPLE TO VOTE ILLEGALLY. DEMS NEED ILLEGAL VOTES TO WIN....

Schumer Says the SAVE America Act would remove illegals from voter rolls

RINO John Thune is avoiding a simple majority vote on the SAVE America Act because he does not actually want it to pass

John Thune Is Working Overtime to see that Trump loses the midterms and that the SAVE America Act is NEVER Passed Despite 84% Approval from the American Public

“COMMON SENSE, LEFT OR RIGHT. ONLY AMERICAN CITIZENS SHOULD VOTE IN AMERICAN ELECTIONS”

Paxton Doing More to Pass The SAVE Act than Cornyn, and He’s Not Even in Congress Yet

The SAVE America Act requires states to begin using the SAVE database

Did the Founding Fathers intend for the Census to count Illegal aliens? Historical evidence strongly suggests that the framers of the Constitution did not intend for illegal aliens to be counted for purposes of congressional apportionment

Dominion voting machines in the 2020 election weren’t just sending data and voter information to China and Iran, they were also receiving data from China and Iran themselves

Dominion voting machines in multiple states were indeed connected to the internet. User manuals guide users on how to connect to the internet. Cybersecurity experts concluded Dominion network showed a massive increase in web traffic on election day

WE WERE LIED TO WHEN THEY TOLD US THE VOTING machines WERE NOT CONNECTED TO THE INTERNET and they were ‘Air Gapped’

The election fraud that’s occurring in the U.S. is not only a massive national security threat, but it’s also connected and happening in 100+ countries around the world, including places like South Korea, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Ecuador, the Philippines, Congo, and many more

Cleta Mitchell: “They thought they were gonna silence us”



“The FBI had a mole inside the Chinese government who said those licenses were sent here to create fake ballots so that more ballots could be cast for Joe Biden in the battleground states and potentially help Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 election.”

Elections are not auditable. Post-election audits can be evaded through algorithms that match the altered election results to the machine sorting process that occurs before the Ballot Board hand count. This could be introduced via the vendor USB election definitions or through remote hacking despite air gap claims - “The election staff would never know”

11 States and D.C. reported having more registered voters than citizens of voting-age in 2024: -Alaska -Colorado -Delaware -D.C. -Georgia -Kentucky -Maryland -Massachusetts -Michigan -Nevada -New Jersey -South Dakota

VIDEO: A data scientist exposed over 60 counties across the U.S. in which Dominion electronic voting machines and software were adding and removing total ballot counts, with voter ID numbers showing the same votes being counted multiple times, once again benefiting Democrats in the 2020 election

IT Professional shows how he could boot ES&S ElectionWare on a NON-certified laptop, bypass default admin passwords found online, and even decrypt election thumb drives

REMEMBER: CEO of Michigan election company Konnech arrested after secret ties were discovered with the CCP, and stealing over 2 MILLION Los Angeles County election worker’s data to manipulate, recruit, and undermine American elections

Congress Broke It. Congress Must Fix It: Citizenship, Federalism, and the SAVE America Act

Matt Walsh: Republicans in the Senate must pass the SAVE Act. There is absolutely no excuse. Failing to pass this bill would be a betrayal of historic proportions

Six swing states, simultaneously and like clockwork—stopped counting on election night

SAVE ACT Wrap-Up

VIDEO: 2020 voter fraud operation offering money, gift cards, and electronics for Biden votes in battleground states like AZ, WI, NV, MN, and more

VIDEO: The fraud in the 2020 election just never ends

Did former Dominion executive Eric Coomer lie under oath to the Georgia grand jury that indicted President Trump in Fani Willis’ RICO case?

Voting Machines COULD Be Accessed Remotely According To Deposition Of Former Director At Dominion, Eric Coomer “This Blows A Hole In The Waterline Of What You’ve Been Hearing For 5 Years & 3 Months— It’s All A Lie!”

25 STATES REFUSING TO PROVIDE VOTER ROLLS TO THE DOJ

A Venezuelan military intelligence whistleblower CONFIRMS that the Central Intelligence Agency outsources its election-rigging software and voting machines (Smartmatic) overseas to overthrow governments

Smartmatic initiated election fraud in Venezuela - Votes were rigged

Is Maduro cooperating to help build a case against those who RIGGED the 2020 presidential election by use of Dominion and Smartmatic voting machines

Director of Intel Gabbard uncovered a MASSIVE ELECTION INTERFERENCE CONSPIRACY involving Venezuela and Iran COLLUDING with prominent Democrats to STEAL the 2024 election from Trump

Andrew Paquette, PhD: How do they do it? / Into the Void(s)

Covert algorithms discovered in voter rolls

Did the DHS “ALBERT” Intrusion Detection Systems Fail? China Obtained 2020 Voter Rolls and Made Fake Driver Licenses

The common-sense case for nationalizing US elections: Modern warfare is not limited to bombs and bullets. Modern warfare includes political warfare, cyber operations, influence campaigns, and the exploitation of social fractures

The Federal 5th Circuit Court Of Appeals UNANIMOUSLY Upheld The Texas Law That Criminalizes Paid Ballot Harvesting

Mark Finchem: To the radical left: Voter Fraud evidence in a 5th generation warfare

Capt.Keshel – The Elections Have Been Rigged For A Long Time, It’s All Being Exposed

Seth Keshel: Interview what’s wrong and how to fix our elections

Capt. Seth Keshel Drops Bombshell Book Highlighting the American War on Election Corruption - Now #1 book on THREE Amazon bestseller lists!

Seth Keshel: The American War on Election Corruption - The book that makes “but there’s no proof” die in its tracks is now out! / Order Book Here / ARTICLE

Breaking Down Trump’s Cheat-by-mail EO + Whipped Dem Dogs Yelp Loudest

The opportunities to cheat with mail-in balloting are endless / VIDEO / POST

IT IS SIMPLE: DEMOCRAT CONTROLLED VOTE BY MAIL STATES CHEAT AND MANIPULATE ELECTIONS: 34 of 47 European countries ban mail-in voting outright.

Calls for Challenges Against RINO Senators Blocking SAVE America Act

Election logs expose vote flips & impossible vote counts in seconds in the 2020 election. MI counted 150k votes in 5 sec. PA 20k votes flipped Trump to Biden. WI average vote count 325 per/sec. WA vote count 130k per/sec. VA loss 100k+ votes in early am

Caught on Surveillance video Election fraud is real. PASS THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!

Elon Musk: “If we do not get voter ID, covered by the SAVE America Act, the coming elections will be subject to MASSIVE, unprovable FRAUD”

NEW CBS POLL: 80% of the US favors a law to require photo ID to vote

ActBlue was not only laundering money but using personal information to do it through voter registration data to help fund and steal elections and line their own pockets

Dominion voting machines were found by election experts to be programmed in counties to give Biden 113% per vote, and Trump only 87% per vote. This caused some vote totals to have decimals in their totals

Dominion Voting Systems has an internet-connected, remotely controlled “backdoor” that is an engineered feature and was demonstrated in Georgia, along with vote flipping

Emails Raise New Questions on Foreign Exposure and Remote Access to Voting Systems New emails suggest voting equipment passed through China and that VPN access to election systems existed—contradicting years of public assurances about security

UOCAVA CORRUPTION: Over 70% came from non-military civilians abroad in 2024. Battleground states are violating federal law by illegally accepting ballots, skipping identity verification, and counting the same ballot more than once. That’s not a glitch—it’s a pattern that dilutes servicemembers’ votes

Wray and Krebs Lied to the American Public for 6 Years — They Knew Iranians Breached US Election System in 2020, Stole 100,000 Identities, and POSTED VIDEO ONLINE of the Stolen Data Being Used to Create UOCAVA Ballots — And Hid This From American People!

Stephen Miller: “At the beginning of this administration, we asked every state, red and blue, to share with us their voter rolls so we could scrub it against the DHS file of illegal aliens to remove illegal aliens from their voter rolls - Every blue state refused

Reuters Claims Office of DNI Investigated Puerto Rico Election Machines For “Claims That Venezuela Had Hacked Voting Machines” in the U.S. Territory

DNI Tulsi Gabbard Confirms SEIZURE of Puerto Rico Voting Machines — Locked Down in Secure ODNI Facility for Forensic Audit

Voting Laws Around the World – Most Countries Require ID, No Illegal Aliens, and No Ballot Harvesting

In 2021, NYC tried to give 800,000 illegal aliens the right to vote. 16 towns in Maryland allow noncitizens to vote. 3 Vermont municipalities allow it too. Democrats want to make this national. That’s why they’re against the SAVE America Act.

States with the highest percentage of mail-in voting in 2024. 1. Oregon: 99.3% 2. Washington: 98.5% 3. Hawaii: 92.5% 4. Utah: 91.5% 5. Colorado: 91.3% 6. California: 80.8% 7. Arizona: 74.7% 8. Vermont: 64.7% 9. Indiana: 53.7% 10. District of Columbia: 51.1%

Kamala Harris won every single state that didn’t require Voter ID Any normal rational person would look at this map and results and know fraud is happening

Trump Signs Executive Order to Help Clean Voter Rolls and Secure Mail-In Ballots

Trump signs executive order creating a verifiable national voter list

Election Day or Election Season? SCOTUS Could End Late-Arriving Mail Ballots Nationwide

WATCH: Judicial Watch Historic Supreme Court “Election Day” Case!

Kari Lake: Mail In Ballots Case Is The Most Important Case SCOTUS Ever Had

RIGGED ELECTION UPDATE: FULTON COUNTY & GA RIVERSIDE COUNTY CA

ALABAMA: Three Indicted In Connection With Voter Fraud Scheme In Red State

More voter fraud as arrests lead to a special election in Frisco City, Monroe County, Alabama - The ones committing the voter fraud are the people employed by the state/county themselves

The Alabama Secretary of State discovered THOUSANDS of illegal aliens registered to vote. “We got the information, we cross-checked it with our centralized data files here in the state of Alabama and found those 3,200 individuals”

ALASKA: Why is Alaska using a RCV system that has been banned in 19 states?

What is Ranked Choice Voting? Learning lessons from Alaska

AK rigged elections: One of two states using RCV for federal/statewide races. In 2022, Sarah Palin and Nick Begich combined for 59% in the first choice round of a special election for US House, votes were redistributed, and the Dem “won”

Murkowski won by 18,796 votes in 2022. AK exceeded the Citizen Voting-Age Population by 114,938 registered voters in 2022. According to U.S. Census Bureau AK had 533,852 voting-age citizens in 2022. AK reported 648,790 registered voters in 2022

Murkowski opposes the SAVE America Act. AK reported 611,078 registered voters in 2024. According to U.S. Census Bureau Citizen Voting-Age Population (CVAP) estimates, AK had 540,681 voting-age citizens in 2024

ARIZONA: FBI subpoens Arizona Senate for records related to the controversial audit of election results in the state’s most populous county

We have the evidence you can watch the entire hearing - ballots, registrations, flips, illegals, non-AZ residents, 3rd party MVD vendors... all of it.

AZ Rep Gillette exposes that NGOs are using people’s information to facilitate voter fraud

Election Integrity Experts Discuss Problems with Hackable Voting Machines at We the People USA Conference

Maricopa County Employee Who Allegedly Stole Tabulator Programming FOB/Key Has Ties to Soros Deleted, Had Vowed to Stop Election Day Attorneys

Tyler Boyer: Adrian Fontes is lying. He will defend Arizona’s participation in ERIC to his last day. ERIC hand-delivers voter information to Leftist non-profits that manipulate voters

Maricopa County’s Ex-Recorder Accused of Election Investigation Obstruction

Senate Passes Sen. Wendy Rogers SB1071, Strengthening Election Measures

True the Vote was able to track over 207,000 mail-in ballots that were stuffed into ballot collection boxes that had ZERO chain-of-custody in Arizona’s 2020 election. Overall, multiple election experts were not able to verify over 2.1 MILLION ballots

Criminal referral to the DOJ regarding fraudulent registrations. This almost 14-minute clip is the money shot. It sums everything up & then some.

Maricopa Court Rejects County’s Bid To Delay Ruling In Election Lawsuit

Runbeck election services get called out in the stolen 2020 election as insider testifies that over 300,000 ballots were being counted in the election that had NO chain of custody.

2022 Maricopa machines were programmed to FAIL Captured on video being secretly tested to assure THEY FAIL Then pushed out to the voting centers where THEY DO FAIL in 60% of the Republican Voting Precincts

Arizona Senate President Confirms “the FBI Has the Records” After FBI Seizes Maricopa County Election Records in Criminal Probe / VIDEO / VIDEO

Video shows Arizona center processing ballots in manner that alarmed Congress’ monitors

2020 election ballot. They documented over 200,000 ballots, 10%+ of the 2.1 million, were printed on non-conforming (counterfeit) paper stock

2022 ballot envelopes that had no signature at all, wrong names—names that don’t match ballot signature verification, impossible “signature verification” workers clicking on things at the rate of 10 clicks a minute. They weren’t even looking

AZ Recorder found proof 98K people allowed to vote the full ballot in AZ for the last 20 yrs who were not Citizens - The cheating has been happening for decades

Top DOJ prosecutor says tens of thousands of noncitizens on voter rolls, dozens illegally voted - Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon also reveals “hundreds of thousands of dead people” were left on voter rolls

Congressional observers report that Maricopa County delegated critical election processing to a third-party site where blank and completed ballots were commingled without government oversight, breaking the chain of custody

Before FBI subpoena, congressional observers flagged commingled ballots at Maricopa County center - “Alarming concerns”: A congressional memo was one piece of evidence the FBI used for a subpoena to review Maricopa. AZ election records, extends to other states

MARICOPA COUNTY ELECTION PROBE EXPANDS: FBI has seized gigabytes of election data from Maricopa County after congressional observers documented concerns / VIDEO

FBI just seized election records from Maricopa County, Arizona, and there are allegations of over 300k fraudulent ballots, they need to investigate the never-ending amount of trucks that were delivering ballots days after the 2020 election from Runbeck. The ballots after election day did not coincide with voter rolls or have any type of chain of custody

2020 Election, county recorder admits that voting machines would not count ballots marked with a Sharpie because they would bleed through the paper ballot and affect the vote

It took 5 months for Maricopa to send the ballots the Senate subpoenaed. They sent more than 1,600 boxes of ballots; every box had seals broken and no chain of custody, except for 50

Heather Honey, an Elections Investigator and Supply Chain Auditor, testified in Lake’s 2022 election fraud lawsuit against Maricopa County. Honey details that a Runbeck Election whistleblower exposed that 292,000 ballots were without a chain of custody, and that Runbeck allowed, as a job perk, family members of employees to insert ballots directly

Katie Hobbs is now being investigated for bribery, fraud, conspiracy, and racketeering. The Chairman of the Joint Legislative Committee has informed Maricopa County’s investigator that the Auditor General will assist in the investigation

AAG Dhillion: Supreme Court may at some point need to get involved if states continue to refuse to give the DOJ voter registration lists, as the scope of the voter fraud investigation widens during their discussion

VIDEO: Karen Fann telling the Western Journal they had affidavits that people were sent down to the copy store to buy paper when they ran out

UPDATE: VIDEO SHOWING AZ PROCESSING BALLOTS IN ALARMING MANNER

Legislative testimony and redacted evidence reveal out-of-state residents and deceased individuals remain on Arizona voter rolls, raising questions about federal law violations as official criminal referrals are sent to the DOJ

Let the voters decide in 2026… AZ HCR2040: No more public monies for teachers unions!

Arizona is heading into the 2026 election cycle with momentum on the right. As of January 2026, Republicans hold a 7.64% voter registration advantage statewide

ARKANSAS: One Clear MAGA Candidate in Arkansas SOS Runoff: Bryan Norris vs. the Establishment

CALIFORNIA: Caught in Broad Daylight: Ballot Initiative Signature-Gatherers in California Paying For Signatures – Backed by Billionaire PAC

James O’Keefe’s investigation into the homeless in Los Angeles, being paid for ballot signatures, reveals that the NGOs have access to old and new voter information

CALIFORNIA MASS IN-PERSON ELECTION FRAUD CRIMES CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Recordings Show Homeless Are Paid By Petitioners To FORGE Real Voters’ Signatures To Sign Ballot Petitions On Skid Row, Thousands of Times Disenfranchised Voters Say They Are OUTRAGED After Being Shown Their Signatures Are FORGED!

BALLOT PETITION FRAUD happening in California, people in San Francisco are getting cash to sign campaign petitions with fake names “They’re being asked to commit FRAUD by impersonating voters hundreds of miles away!”

Democrats are committing identity theft to win votes

James O’Keefe’s Los Angeles investigation of NGOs paying the homeless for signatures

REGISTERING THE HOMELESS TO VOTE - NGO providing the homeless with an address on the form when registering them to vote (It’s not the address for the homeless person registering) So what’s happening here is, - Dems approving this NGO hundreds of millions of dollars - They go out and register all the skyrocketing homeless population to vote - They provide the address so they can easily ballot harvest all these ballots for Democrats

Undercover in Los Angeles, James O’Keefe Uncovers Massive Election Fraud Pyramid Scheme Operating On Skid Row

Democrats Rattled After Sheriff Seizes 650,000 Ballots in Election Integrity Crackdown

Riverside County, CA Sheriff Press Conference: Investigation of Prop 50 Elections

Riverside County Sheriff Bianco seized 1,000 boxes of ballots tied to the Nov. 2025 special election after citizens found 45,896 MORE votes counted than ballots received. Now CA AG Bonta is trying to STOP him from counting them. Why is the AG afraid of a count?

Communists cheat in elections… CA AG Bonta fires back at Sheriff Bianco after he discovered a 45,896-vote discrepancy…

California Court SMACKS DOWN Corrupt AG Rob Bonta’s Attempt to Block Sheriff Chad Bianco’s Massive 650,000 Ballot Investigation

Riverside County Sheriff & GOP candidate for CA Governor Chad Bianco forced to stop elections investigation involving more than half a million seized ballots “because of the CA AG politically motivated lawsuits and court filings”

California voter ID isn’t racist — it’s the major game changer we need to bring about real political change

CA vote fraudster Shakir Khan had 71 NAMES and 41 COMPLETED MAIL-IN BALLOTS

The Most Banned Story Ever on Election Fraud? Sacramento CA Registrar of Voters

CA VOTER ID Initiative dropped 1.35 million signatures to force it on the ballot

STEVE HILTON: With hundreds of millions of dollars of recent exposed fraud and a $170 million fraud scheme involving “ghost” hospice facilities and daycare centers uncovered in CA it’s time for a full federal overhaul of how states track and spend taxpayer dollars

CA election fraud is through the roof as Democrat Senator Alex Padilla won his election by 2,399,592 votes. But, election officials found 2,791,684 duplicate registrations

EPIC ELECTION INTEGRITY VICTORY FOR CITIZENS’ RIGHTS IN SHASTA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: The people’s initiative stays on the ballot!

CA 2024 Primary Election: Steve Garvey was leading leaker Adam Schiff with 1,894,927 million votes. Then, just like that, his lead was cut in half. This is called a “Glitch” — or an algorithm a phenomenon that mysteriously favors Democrats

COLORADO: ERIC Is the “black box.” ERIC must be investigated and removed immediately

Explosive HAVA Complaint Filed Against Colorado Secretary of State

HAVA complaint filed against SoS Griswold - Official election records show post-certification ballot changes: 2020 election: 328,895 changes - 2022 election: 155,576 changes - 2024 election: 3,416 changes - TOTAL: 487,887 voter history changes AFTER elections certified

Why did nearly 500,000 Colorado voter records change after elections were certified?

Shawn Smith about Tina Peters: “I don’t think she’s going to accept any offer of clemency that requires her to express remorse because she was doing her duty as a public servant, attending to her sworn oath, and they’ve persecuted her for it“ / VIDEO

CO switched to mail-in ballots in 2013, and ever since, the state has been solidly blue

Since 2012, CO has sent all of its election data to a 3rd party Soros-funded NGO named ERIC for supposed voter verification. CO uses ERIC to update voter rolls. The DOJ has requested the EXACT same data that CO sends to the third-party vendor ERIC. Griswold publicly said she told them to “take a hike” and won’t help “undermine elections.” So Griswold can turn over sensitive information to a Soros-funded NGO, but not the Fed Gov, whose Constitutional Duty is to confirm election integrity?

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Colorado had 4,390,366 voting-age citizens in 2024. Colorado reported 4,583,280 registered voters in 2024

Buried underneath a Colorado avalanche of mail-in cheat in 2020 (Biden +13.5% despite the largest GOP nominee increase in votes in 4 elections)…

CONNECTICUT: Connecticut Democrat primary overturned due to election fraud - Judge overturns election after Democrats caught ballot stuffing

The Florida Senate has just PASSED their own version of the SAVE America Act, 27-12 - Fortifies CITIZENSHIP requirement and verification - Ensures valid photo ID to vote - Marks PAPER BALLOTS as the primary method of voting - Bans student IDs as valid form of voter ID It heads to the House before Gov. Ron DeSantis

DELAWARE: RNC Sues Delaware Election Commission as DOJ Escalates Legal Action on Voter Roll Compliance

FLORIDA: DeSantis signs Florida’s SAVE America Act, which fortifies citizenship verification for voters, makes voter ID more strict, and sets PAPER as the default method of voting

Democrat wins Boca Raton Mayor Race by 5 votes

Recount makes Democrat new Boca mayor after late mail-in ballot dump

FL MONTHLY VOTER REG UPDATE: March Net: +7,663 Overall Lead: +1,487,286

FL Voter Registration by Party since Nov. 2024 Every month, and in almost every county. Assessment: Florida set to be redder than TX in 2028

Palm Beach elections “volunteer” arrested for STEALING an encrypted access key and computer equipment in the March 24 special election where the Dem won by 800 votes

VOLUNTEER STEALS ELECTION EQUIPMENT IN PALM BEACH - Staffer with anti-Trump posts had access to election equipment

‘Malicious purposes’: Democrat elections volunteer arrested for stealing sensitive computer equipment ahead of race barely won by Democrat in Trump’s home district

Florida election volunteer who expressed anti-Trump views on social media charged with stealing voter terminal key “If Trump came to vote, he would not be allowed because of his New York felony conviction”

Trump-endorsed Jon Maples has RE-FILED to run for the House seat where a liberal elections volunteer got arrested for stealing an encrypted access key and computer equipment

Florida Republicans send SAVE Act–style proof-of-citizenship voting bill to DeSantis’ desk

GEORGIA: Georgia 2020 election fraud exposed with over 100 similar affidavits statewide, with over 147k alleged Fulton County 2020 election audit fraudulent absentee ballots alone, with Dominion techs found remotely reprogramming systems online from different locations, when previously claiming that they weren’t connected to the internet

Election workers caught on video discussing missing ballot batches that don’t line up with the numbers. Missing Ballots, Uncounted Votes — They confirmed the ballots were divided into 26 batches, but their records only showed batches 11 through 26, meaning 11 batches of votes were missing / hidden. Georgia found THOUSANDS of uncounted votes

Georgia election worker testifies that before the 2020 election a NGO was registering voters. They’d allegedly only get the name, birthdate, and social, but they would leave the address blank. The NGO filled in the address themselves to an out-of-state address. She found HUNDREDS of these absentee ballots requested from out of state

House Governmental Affairs CENSORED Dominion backdoor public testimony—10 seconds SLICED OUT mid-sentence! That’s the EXACT part exposing the truth they wanted hidden

6 affidavits from veteran election officials state that over 30,000 mail-in ballots were fraudulent in the 2020 election. - Printed on different paper - The watermark was different - TNO folds - No chain-of-custody - Signatures didn’t match. This same type of fraud happened in multiple states and once again is related to mail ballots

Court sides with DOJ over FBI raid in Fulton County, ruling that the FBI did NOT violate their constitutional rights.

EXPOSED: Exactly how many ballots were double-scanned, deleted, and created...

Federal court evidence reveals the quashing of subpoenas against the FBI as Fulton County’s attempt to recover 600 boxes of seized 2020 election records hits a legal wall amid an ongoing criminal investigation / VIDEO

Fulton County Election Case Update: Amicus Brief Filed Defending Evidence in Affidavit

New Evidence of Georgia Residency Violations Stacks Up

Georgia Senator Greg Dolezal Interview: This was the moment I knew something was seriously wrong with the 2020 election

GEORGIA: HB960 TO SECURE OUR ELECTIONS HAS PASSED OUT OF THE STATE SENATE

HAWAII: Hawaii Election Commission forced the state’s Chief Election Officer to comply with federal election law

Hawaii’s Elections Commission Blocks 2024 Election Inspection Despite 22 Years of HAVA Non-Compliance

MAINE: RNC Fights To Stop Expansion Of Ranked-Choice Voting In Maine

MASSACHUSETTS: Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren opposes the SAVE America Act. Massachusetts had 744,880 duplicate registrations between 2022-2024. Senator Elizabeth Warren won by 676,228 votes in 2024

MICHIGAN: Former Democrat Mayor of Detroit has friends in Wayne County who oversaw the 2020 election who have informed him that Governor Gretchen Whitmer and SoS Jocelyn Benson PERSONALLY ORDERED the shipment and counting of HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF FRAUDULENT BIDEN BALLOTS in the middle of the night on election night when it became evident that President Trump was going to win the state

FOIA reveals Dems are paying companies to provide voter registrations, in the 2020 election, THEY WERE FAKE and covered up. Police investigated and found bags of prepaid voting cards, burner phones, iPads used for the operation. It was covered up - A Democrat funded organization called GBI Strategies set up temporary facilities in multiple states and produced fake voter registrations - 10,000 voter registration forms from a single individual with GBI

Dominion contractor with two degrees, swore under oath in her affidavit after working 27 hours at Detroit’s TCF Center that she witnessed MASSIVE amounts of clear election fraud involving late-night ballot dumps

Citizens-only voting ballot group to turn in 750k signatures to state, well ahead of deadline

VIDEO: Democrats are putting DEAD VOTERS BACK ON THE ROLLS — then MAILING THEM BALLOTS

MI Grassroots Alliance has filed a lawsuit against the MI Department of State (i.e., Jocelyn Benson). COUNT 1: Failure to produce chat communications (appears they use chat boards to hide substantive discussions), COUNT 2: Failure to produce records until paid in full, and COUNT 3: Excessive FOIA fee

The amendment would add the following measures and verification to the state Constitution:

A new photo ID requirement, which must be presented before casting a vote. The language states that if people are unable to prove their citizenship or obtain a valid photo ID, a process would be put in place that they can have access to a state ID free of charge

MI SOS-BOE have been altering vote history records for 6 years

MI reported 8,105,524 registered voters in 2020. Michigan had 7,562,464 citizens of voting age in 2020. Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) opposes the Save America Act. Senator Gary Peters won by 92,335 votes in 2020.

MI dead voters are back—and voting again via mail-in ballots. SoS Benson

is putting dead voters back on her voter rolls after they were removed by a court order. 25,975 dead people identified on Michigan’s voter rolls 95% of the dead voters are marked active: • 23,663 had been dead for five years or more • 7,479 had been dead for at least 10 years • 3,956 had been dead for at least 20 years

Bailey v Antrim County investigation revealed the existence of 4G wireless modems installed on the motherboards of ES&S DS200 tabulators running elections - It took a screwdriver to unfasten the chassis to reveal the chip installation. P.S. They also found evidence in event logs (you know...the audit trail records that are routinely erased by electronic voting system vendors) that the system was communicating via the internet

MINNESOTA: Minnesota AG Keith Ellison got caught meeting with Somali fraudsters already under FBI investigation, all to score campaign donations in exchange for promises to “get the money flowing” back to their group!

MI Election Judge PLEADS GUILTY to Letting Unregistered Voters vote in 2024 Election

Election judge plead guilty to allowing 11 unregistered people to vote in November 2024 - The same state that allows 1 registered voter to vouch for up to 8 persons without an ID

State-funded foundation caught paying to register voters WITH TAXPAYER DOLLARS — 500 to 600 fraudulent voter registration applications were submitted to election officials in offices in 13 Minnesota counties” - They were all fake addresses and names

House Oversight Committee: Walz’ administration knew of fraud, failed to act

The MI SoS has received a grand jury subpoena ordering it to turn over certain individual voter records, as part of a federal investigation into whether non-citizens are registered or have unlawfully cast ballots

SoS Simon’s office has been subpoenaed as part of a criminal investigation into voter fraud

Elections Director Paul Linnell told state lawmakers that illegal immigrants could cast a ballot if they present a valid Minnesota driver’s license as identification

MISSOURI: House passes bill to give the Secretary of State election fraud investigation powers

Republicans win redistricting case in Missouri Supreme Court

MONTANA: Secretary of State announces DHS found 150 ballots tied to 23 non-citizen voters in Montana

NEBRASKA: 109,680 votes counted in the 2024 general election were from registrants who were not legally qualified to vote. Of those, 47,818 were from voters who were either younger than the legally permitted voting age or older than the oldest known citizen

NEW HAMPSHIRE: NH Voter Registration by Party since Nov. 2024 - State is shifting into position for close 2028 races if this post-2024 shift holds

NEW JERSEY: The last 50 years, New Jersey has had about 2 million voters, and the winner usually received roughly 1.1 to 1.4 million votes. Somehow, on Nov 4, 2025, the State of New Jersey had over 3 million voters, and Democrat Mikie Sherrill received 1.7 million votes.

NEVADA: Nevada reported 2,256,275 registered voters in 2024. Nevada had 2,243,354 voting-age citizens in 2024. Sen. Jacky Rosen(D-NV) opposes the Save America Act.

Nevada’s 2020 election fraud, that once again, always and only seems to benefit Democrats. - 42K+ voted more than once - 19k+ didn’t live in NV - 15k+ registered to commercial address - 1.5k+ dead voters - 8k+ voted from fake address - 4k+ illegal migrants voted / LEGISATIVE HEARING VIDEO

NV voters passed Question 7, requiring voters to show ID at the poll,s with a resounding 72% of the vote / Post

The Associated Press called the election with 74% of the vote reported.

Question 7 is a proposed amendment to the NV Constitution, requiring passage in two consecutive elections. This is the first time it has been on the ballot

WHAT’S NEXT: Question 7 will be on the ballot again in 2026. If it passes there, it will be included in Article 2 of the Nevada Constitution. If Question 7 fails in 2026, it would have to start the process over in future elections

Resident wants to know why when he never voted before, but the SoS website says he has - Someone has been voting as him

How Nevada’s Courts Helped Nevada Bury and Destroy the 2024 Election Record

VIDEO: Dead voters on the rolls. Duplicate votes flagged. Addresses and registrations that should’ve been cleaned up years ago. Even the state is now scrambling to cancel and inactivate hundreds of thousands of names before 2026

NEW HAMPSHIRE: A public poll shows low voter confidence among respondents in New Hampshire’s election system, with roughly 77% indicating either total distrust or levels of serious concern. 45% selected “Don’t Trust” and 32% chose “Some Concerns,” while 20% reported “Mostly Trust” and 3% said they “Completely Trust”

Voter Integrity Group exposes massive voter fraud in the New Hampshire 2020 election, with THOUSANDS of “phantom voters” voting from houses and locations they did not live in

NEW JERSEY: RNC files lawsuit after Bergen County refuses to provide list of poll workers - Sixteen New Jersey counties have complied with the request

NEW YORK: Supreme Court preserves only GOP-held congressional district in New York City for 2026 elections

VIDEO: 321k NY voters had multiple invalid voter registration IDs tied to name, address, & birthdate, possible only through state election software

NORTH CAROLINA: Trump-Endorsed RNC Chair (Election Integrity Advocate) Michael Whatley WINS NC Senate Primary — Advances to Replace RINO Thom Tillis

North Carolina’s Two-Vote Race Is Exactly Why The SAVE Act Is So Necessary

A Canadian man, living in North Carolina, who has been VOTING ILLEGALLY IN AMERICAN ELECTIONS FOR 20 YEARS... ...has just plead guilty to voter fraud after claiming on multiple voter registration forms he was a US citizen

C Voter Registration by Party since Nov. 2024: R+5 in next presidential, vulnerable Senate seat in 2026. Better off than GA long term because of conservative white/Latino mix

Obama-appointed judge reverses course, rules voter ID law isn’t discriminatory in GOP win

Judge Loretta Biggs ruled the 2018 law constitutional after a seven-year court fight, finding voting rights groups failed to prove it was discriminatory

OHIO: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose office’s investigation uncovered 1,084 illegal immigrants unlawfully registered to vote in Ohio, with a large portion of them having cast ballots in federal elections since 2018

Ohio just joined the long list of states forbidding ranked-choice voting

OKLAHOMA: DOJ win: March 24, 2026. AG Drummond entered a settlement on behalf of the State Election Board Secretary in response to the DOJ request for voter registration data. In accordance with federal law, Oklahoma will provide the state’s computerized statewide voter registration list, as requested, through a settlement that ensures personal privacy protections

OREGON: Multipartisan effort aims to open primaries through ballot initiative in 2026

PENNSYLVANIA: Illegal Alien Charged with Fraudulently Voting in 2024 Federal Election

Illegal Alien Arrested For Voting in Five Presidential Elections

ICE arrests illegal migrant who fraudulently voted in seven federal elections - DHS said Mahady Sacko, who came to the United States illegally from Mauritania, was arrested by ICE & FBI in Philadelphia. He has been charged with voter fraud

A leaked audio recording confirming that election officials could not reconcile the 2020 election—yet Josh Shapiro certified the overthrow of the US government

Democrat voter says he received his ballot ALREADY FILLED OUT with a vote for Biden and Dems all the way down the ballot in the 2020 election - Another voter had the same complaint

Who Really Won Pennsylvania’s Federal Elections?

RHODE ISLAND: RI reported 809,117 registered voters in 2020, had 800,798 citizens of voting age in 2020. Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) opposes the Save America Act.

SOUTH DAKOTA: State Board of Elections broke the law - South Dakota is running on a voting system that was ILLEGALLY CERTIFIED, and has been for FIVE YEARS

VIDEO: Rick Weible blows the doors off of our supposed “secure elections” and shows officials in Brookings County, South Dakota

TENNESSEE: Tennessee has implemented Photo ID for every future election

TEXAS: Who Hijacked the Texas 2026 Democrat and Republican Primary Elections?

Bexar County Texas Elections are a Crime Scene

Texas Under Fire: Real-Time Vote Manipulation

Bexar County TX, Fruit of the Algorithms / Article

Cloned voters caught in Texas GOP primary! Computer expert Dr. Walter Daugherity exposes patterns of potential fraud across states + deep dive into Bexar County’s “Bexar anomaly” (synthetic IDs, fake check-ins?)

TX Voting Manipulation: Dem primary: 37,039 voter IDs appearing, disappearing, reappearing - 35,169 injected ballots - 10,558 deleted voter records Republican primary: 87,336 voter oscillations - 35,772 injected ballots - 66,146 deleted voter records - Votes appear. Votes disappear. Votes multiply - Impossible patterns unless someone is inside the system manipulating records in real time

Calhoun Co, TX, switched to hand-counted, paper ballots for the GOP primary. They didn’t want tabulators. It is now one of the only counties in Texas with hand-counted elections

Elections were being manipulated way before the 2020 election. Jefferson County, reported Hart InterCivic electronic voting machines flipping votes in multiple counties, changing election outcomes. It’s time to get rid of all electronic voting machines once and for all

PRR in Williamson County, TX uncovered 2020 emails between the county’s Voter Registration Supervisor and Tenex Software showing: duplicate voter check-ins from pollbooks that failed to sync, missing ballot styles, and corrupted precinct/voting unit

“The Stealing of the Texas Primaries Is Well Underway” – Unite4Freedom

2026 TX Elections: Approximately 50,000 ballots are currently flagged as injections

How far does the Bexar anomaly extend? - KnowInk is not a small regional vendor. In the November 2024 presidential election, 36 million voters across 29 states — roughly one in four American voters — checked in using a KnowInk Poll Pad

Where did the ballots go? The proof is mathematical! Every legitimate TX State Voter ID is a whole number. The 4,110 records in question carry fractional IDs — numbers with decimal components that cannot exist in any legitimate voter registration database. That alone disqualifies them. But the deeper proof is in their structure. The records were not duplicates. They were mathematically constructed, alphabetically sorted, and placed entirely within a 777-million-ID dead zone in Texas voter ID space that could only be located by querying all 18.3 million records across all 254 Texas counties. The arithmetic is internally interlocking: span divided by gap equals exactly 4,109.0000 — a perfect integer that random or corrupted data cannot produce. Purpose-written software generates these results

Bexar County TX Update: The fraudulent data was created intentionally with custom software. Someone with write access — and state-level database access — installed and implemented the software needed to generate the fraudulent entries. The fraudulent records served a useful purpose to whomever created them. The subsequent file replacement was not a correction. It was a cleanup.../ POST / VIDEO

If voter participation records are being altered in real time, that’s not a “glitch.” That’s a chain-of-custody issue - Once a lawful voter casts a ballot, that record should not disappear, duplicate, or oscillate. If 166,116 early or mail voters were removed from the participation file before Election Day, election officials must explain

Detailed forensic analysis of the Bexar County, Texas Republican primary early voting records from February 18, 2026, reveals a sophisticated, multi-module algorithmic injection of 4,110 synthetic voter records. These records were constructed using the identities of 735 legitimate “anchor” voters and assigned impossible, fractional State ID numbers

Stealing TX LD 31 Congressional Candidates Race Republican Valentina Gomez in Real-time

Remember how 4,110 fraudulent registrations were created in Bexar County Texas? Which would have triggered a signal to generate a ballot - look at how much John Cornyn “won” over Ken Paxton in Bexar County: Cornyn 42,804 Paxton’s 38,796 = 4,008

TEXAS CALLS OUT BEXAR COUNTY ELECTION TAMPERING — CRIMINAL, NOT CIVIL!

Bexar hand count confirms tabulator count: Fake registrations were temporarily manufactured at the poll pad level. These registrations never appeared in the voter rolls, allowing them to appear “clean” to any officials, like the Elections Administrator. Those registrations appeared on poll pads in their check-in list, indicating that the fake names were used to generate real ballots for each of the 4,110 fake records. Then, the records were erased, leaving the physical ballots mixed with all the rest, both physically and electronically

Democrat County “judge” extends voting hours in Dallas—ONLY for DEMOCRATS!

In a historic failure for John Cornyn, he failed to get nearly 60% of the GOP vote after spending $100 M

SAVE database has identified TX has 2,724 illegal immigrants registered to vote

Vendor Captured Texans: The SOS and Elections Administrators aren’t fighting precinct-based and hand-counted elections because they’re impractical. They’re fighting them because ES&S and Hart can’t profit off the people conducting their own elections and counting their own ballots

Texas should prohibit Sharia Law. Widely, indeed, 95% overwhelmingly crushingly approved by the Electorate / VIDEO

Early voting ballot boxes are being UNSEALED for the post-election hand count audit of the March 3rd Republican Primary. NO EVBB judge present. NO watchers allowed in.

TX Candidate Screen Captures Show Early U4F Findings This is why election validity matters. A Democratic candidate in the Texas primary documented something that should never happen in a lawful election count. Screenshots from his race show: 65% reporting → 7,214 votes 71% reporting → 6,226 votes 73% reporting → 6,734 votes 73% reporting later → 6,538 votes The vote total drops… then rises… then drops again. Votes cannot legally move backwards in a cumulative election count

TX elections are a complete disaster and the protection of this altered form of Gov is a racket. Missing races and measures - Vote flipping - Ballot jamming - Deselection glitch - Fake voters

UTAH: March 16, 2026, appeal hearing was convened in reference to thedenying the Lt. Gov. candidate's request to view the candidate's signature petitions.

Citizenship “audit” was not an audit at all. Deidre Henderson and her staff used the SAVE database to verify citizenship for ONLY 71,314 of Utah’s registered voters. 8,836 of those 71,314 needed further investigation

VIRGINIA: Virginia Supreme Court lets redistricting referendum move forward

Democrats broke the law to push through their redistricting power grab — then buried the cover-up in 500 pages of fine print

Democrat Senator Mark Warner opposes the SAVE America Act, which aims to ensure non-citizens aren’t voting in U.S. Elections

$38 million was funneled to a dozen left-wing NGOs to push Virginia’s new redistricting election. The money has been tracked to George Soros

WASHINGTON STATE: Republicans are now demanding the removal of the tax-exempt status of “Indivisible,” a George Soros-funded NGO, after it was caught illegally blocking Republicans from registering to vote at a Spokane, Washington, “No Kings” protest

2026 WA State Election Legislation Review Democrats’ Out of Control Death Spiral & Carnage Continues...

Murray eviscerated for lying about the SAVE America Act. Here’s what the bill actually says

Cantwell claims noncitizen voter fraud is impossible in Washington — the Medina-Medina murder case shows not-so-sound logic

The Unseen Swing - The Untold Story of America’s Post-Night Ballots: Former fraud investigator from the Netherlands traded coalition politics and red-pencil ballots for WA State’s all-mail voting system, then in 2017, when a local race swung sharply after the polls had closed, numbers shifted in ways that didn’t belong—and no one seemed to noticed - The 2025 Seattle mayor’s race plunged into a 21count that defied every statistical expectation. That was the moment the itch became a mandate.

The Unseen Swing blends memoir and forensic inquiry as van Leeuwen retraces nearly a decade of unexplained voting shifts. Universal mail-in voting relies on trust more than verification—and trust is the first thing to erode when ballots travel through private, unsupervised spaces

WATCH: Still waiting for WA DOL to respond to alleged massive data breach

Whatcom County Sheriff Donnell Tanksley, a well-known Democrat, comes out in opposition to the anti-Democracy bill allowing the state to decertify and remove your elected Sheriff

WA State 2026 Leg. Session - WA State Dems attack Elected Sheriffs

Jim Walsh: Governor’s bragging over ‘double voting’ bill ignores real election problems

Shilon Marx: Governor Bob Ferguson (D-WA) won Washington by 433,550 votes in 2024. Washington had 427,038 duplicate registrations

Shiloh Marx: Washington state had 427,038 duplicate registrations between 2022 and 2024 / WA State had 348,388 duplicate registrations between 2020 and 2022

WA Dems pass bill giving unelected left-wing bureaucrats power to remove elected sheriffs

Not only did WA Department of Licensing know about a massive data breach for 6 years without telling anyone; But now there are reports of people’s Voter Mailing Addresses being changed after their identities were stolen

WAGOP Chairman and State Rep Jim Walsh announced that “IP26-500” - the NEW Voter ID Citizens’ Initiative to the People, which requires proof of citizenship to register to vote in WA state, is out. Petitions are now available at most local county GOP offices and are being actively circulated for signatures

Protect Our Election Integrity in WA: Did you know in WA there are more than 300,000 illegals and some 13,000 illegal voters? For more on mass immigration into the USA and specifically into WA, see Family Policy Institute of Washington / FPIW

Let’s Go Washington Files Referendum to Repeal WA State Democrats’ Income Tax

VIDEO: Rejected – WA SOS will not process referendum to repeal income tax law

The Recent SCOTUS decision on the USPS getting a free pass from liability and litigation even if they purposefully and with malice fail to deliver mail is just another example of the foolish decision to risk a state voting operation like Washington State

The Dems passed the parents' rights initiative, then gutted it the next year. So we got it certified again, and voters will have a say at the ballot box in November. The legislature also passed I-2111, which bans an income tax at the city, county, or state level. Once again, the legislature voted overwhelmingly to support the ban. Then this year, they passed an unconstitutional income tax bill that gutted I-2111. We fight back again and take it to the people

ARI HOFFMAN: Why we need the Save Act: “My son was able to register to vote online without producing ID. My wife’s name has been wrong on her ballot for years. Our Secretary of State has refused to do anything about documented voter fraud... 1/3 of info is missing from voter rolls.”

Patty Murray opposes the SAVE America Act, which aims to ensure non-citizens aren’t voting in U.S. Elections: Washington processed 473,192 new voter registration applications between 2022 and 2024. These 473,192 applications did not require proof of citizenship

WISCONSIN: WI 2020 election official blows the lid off of a MASSIVE voter fraud operation with over 1.5 MILLION illegally registered voters, and 155k fake voters, with enormously inflated voter rolls containing over 7.1 MILLION “registered” voters in the state when there’s only a total of 4 MILLION adults who live in the state

VIDEO: 2020 Election- 4:30 AM: One hundred and thirty-eight thousand votes, and not a single Trump vote in there. Not even one. High treason has been committed against the American people

Four U.S. citizens filed 52 ethics complaints against Wisconsin politicians for campaign finance violations - Now the case moves forward into discovery

Judges Toss Dems’ Attempt To Redraw Wisconsin’s Congressional Maps

“PERSIANS FOR TRUMP” - “The people of Iran will FOREVER be grateful, THANK YOU TRUMP! We are so happy to taste freedom after 47 years!”

SOLOMON: Leftists in the intelligence community buried evidence that China breached voter registration data because they didn’t like Trump and his policies

The Election Integrity Crisis: Unveiling China’s Infiltration of U.S. Voter Files

Declassified Doc Confirms China Did, in Fact, Breach US Election Security Leading up to 2020 Election

Christopher Wray concealed the CCP’s ballot fraud operation: USAID was simultaneously funding the election-rigging system that would topple the U.S. government in the 2020

Corrupt Political Scam! 1982 - 2017 a Democrat federal judge banned Republicans from being poll watchers! Dems kept renewing that unconstitutional gag order...

Records show illegal immigrants have been voting in major American elections since 2007

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate