In the continuing saga of the North Carolina State’s Supreme Court race, Democrat controlled NC State Board of Elections (NCSBE) officials - in an April 15 federal court filing - have now put the number of potential ballots of being thrown out in the state’s Supreme Court race at a much lower level than the 5,500-plus questionable votes as previously thought.

The new adjustments appear to put Democrat Supreme Court Justice Allison Riggs in a good position to keep her seat. Republican Judge Jefferson Griffin is seeking to undo Riggs’ narrow 734-vote victory in the November 2024 election.

NCSBE said 1,409 ballots from military and overseas voters in Guilford County are subject to challenge. However, challenges in ALL other NC counties are not valid because Griffin submitted the challenges after the state deadline.

After a state Supreme Court ruling last week, it appeared about 5,500 ballots cast by military and overseas voters may be thrown out, unless voters could cure their ballots within 30 days. As part of that order, the court asked NCSBE to provide remedial efforts to help voters cure their ballots, including how many voters are impacted and in which counties.

Per the order, NCSBE also identified 266 registered overseas voters who allegedly never lived in NC. It appears those ballots will not be counted in the race.

April 11, the court ruled to count “some ballots” and “reject others.” It ruled that most of those ballots—coming from roughly 60,000 voters with incomplete registration data, which could include missing driver’s license numbers or Social Security numbers—should still be counted for this election.

The court said that “mistakes made by negligent election officials in registering citizens who are otherwise eligible to vote” cannot be the sole basis for depriving a citizen of his or her right to vote, and that those 60,000 votes must be counted.

The April 11 order affirmed the lower court order that over 200 “never residents” ballots cast by overseas voters registered to vote in North Carolina but who NEVER RESIDED IN THE STATE - BE DISQUALIFIED—per the NC State Constitution.

AS A REMINDER: WA State Democrats (aka “The Anyone From Anywhere Can Vote Party”) sponsored bill SSB 5017: AN ACT Relating to adopting national standards for uniformed and overseas civilian voting, including conforming amendments to existing statute - Creates very troubling new state rules pertaining to the Uniform Military and Overseas Voter Act (UMOVA) and the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA).

As currently written, the bill would allow people born outside the U.S. who have NEVER EVEN SET FOOT OR LIVED in WA State (aka “Permanent Overseas Voters”) to vote in local elections - e.g., County Council, Commissioners, City Council, Mayors, School Boards, levies, being able to raise taxes on the locals, etc.

PLEASE REMEMBER, the WA State Constitution Art 6 Sec 1 QUALIFICATIONS OF ELECTORS - SAYS All persons of the age of twenty-one years or over, possessing the following qualifications, shall be entitled to vote at all elections: They shall be citizens of the United States; they shall have lived in the state one year, and in the county ninety days, and in the city, town, ward or precinct thirty days immediately preceding the election at which they offer to vote…

WHAT A CONCEPT TO FOLLOW THE STATE CONSTITUTION…

Sadly, because the NC Board of Elections insists that a key part of the state Supreme Court’s ruling last week will only apply to Guilford County, the Republican probably won’t have enough votes to win. However, Griffin has appealed, so we shall see as the 5-month saga continues…

This NC case is important to track! Besides flipping a key Judicial seat, this may be an opportunity for the DOGE team to run possible Voter Registrations in question, against their ineligible SS numbers they have been identifying with…

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.