Yesterday, America First Legal (AFL) announced that it sent a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan urging an investigation into a “nationwide pattern” of “lawfare” by Democrat-controlled states. The letter asks Congress to investigate and legislate against Dem states that lack evidence of harm in lawsuits against the federal government.

Under Article III of the U.S. Constitution, a plaintiff must demonstrate a concrete injury to have standing to sue in federal court. AFL’s findings show that leftist-run blue states are making a mockery of this foundational requirement.

Blue states are abusing the judicial process to wage lawfare against the duly elected U.S. President, pleading speculative harms that their own agencies cannot substantiate. State AGs are filing politically motivated lawsuits based on injuries that are entirely speculative and unsupported by any factual record.

Democrat states are weaponizing the federal courts to obstruct the Trump Administration’s policies by alleging injury in court, yet failing to provide AFL with any factual basis for their claims, and are suing the federal government without any evidence of actual harm.

AFL filed public records requests with state agencies across the country seeking evidence related to the harms these states have alleged in their lawsuits against the Trump administration. The results are staggering: state after state has either admitted it has no records to support its claims or failed to respond entirely:

California v. U.S. Department of Justice

CA sued the Trump Admin over EO 14168, “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” claiming that the order would cause emotional and academic harm to “transgender students.” AFL requested supporting evidence from four CA agencies. The Civil Rights Dept. and the Interscholastic Federation both confirmed they had no responsive records. The CA DOE did not respond at all, and the CA DOJ asked AFL to narrow its request rather than produce documents.

Massachusetts et al. v. Trump

Connecticut, Massachusetts, Illinois, and Nevada — four of fifteen states that sued the Trump Administration over Executive Order 14187, “Protecting Children From Chemical and Surgical Mutilation,” — confirmed they had no records supporting their claims that banning taxpayer-funded transgender surgeries for minors would result in harm. Connecticut’s Department of Public Health was even more explicit, openly admitting that the executive order would not impact any funding or federal grants administered by the Connecticut Health Surveillance and Statistics Office.

New York et al. v. Trump

Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Michigan — four of the seventeen states that sued over the Trump Administration’s Wind Memorandum — each confirmed that they had no responsive records to AFL’s requests for records supporting their allegations of harm.

California et al. v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Colorado, Rhode Island, Hawaii, and Arizona — four of the twenty states that sued the Department of Health and Human Services over the transfer of Medicaid beneficiary data to the Department of Homeland Security — each confirmed that they had no records to support their claims.

Washington et al. v. Trump

Washington, Oregon, Illinois, and Arizona — states that sued over Executive Order 14160, “Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship” — each confirmed that they lacked records demonstrating the alleged injuries.

OF NOTE: Washington state (via Attorney General Nick Brown) has filed or joined 55 federal lawsuits against the current Trump administration. AG Brown is leading or co-leading 21 of them. The total federal funding at issue across these cases now exceeds $15 billion.

This pace is significantly higher than during Trump’s first term under then-AG Bob Ferguson (who filed/joined 99 cases over four years, or roughly 25 per year). Under Brown, it’s averaged about one a week...

The pattern is undeniable. Dem states are abusing the judicial process to wage lawfare against the U.S. President, hijacking federal courts with states’ vindictive lawsuits, pleading speculative harms that their own agencies cannot substantiate.

AFL’s evidence strongly suggests that state AGs are filing these complaints without even conferring with the state agencies they purport to represent, a staggering failure of internal coordination that raises serious questions about whether these lawsuits are being filed in good faith.

AFL is urging the House Judiciary Committee to use its exclusive jurisdiction over federal courts and the administration of justice to investigate this pattern of conduct and consider legislative remedies.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Congressional Investigation: Jordan’s committee should hold hearings, issue subpoenas for documents/emails from state AG offices, review complaint filings, expose patterns of abuse, and gather evidence of coordinated efforts into weaponization.

Subpoenas and Document Requests: PRR data and internal memos showing that claims were speculative, cases where plaintiffs repeatedly fail to demonstrate cognizable harm. Make the states or involved parties produce evidence of alleged injuries.

Public Hearings: Highlight “frivolous” suits and bad-faith litigation, influence public opinion, pressure states to drop cases, or deter future suits. It might also lead to sanctions and legislative fixes.

Challenge the lawsuits where applicable. Refer to the DOJ, other bodies, or courts for enforcement.

Sanctions: Under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 11, courts can sanction attorneys/states for baseless claims (e.g., monetary penalties, paying opponent’s fees) and deter future frivolous filings.

Congress: Oversight findings could support bills targeting “abusive litigation.” Could pass laws clarifying standing for certain executive actions, limiting nationwide injunctions, and/or imposing costs on losing states.

Thank you AFL to continue to expose the abuse of the legal system, fighting to uphold the rule of law, and protecting the separation of powers. It’s time for Congress to take action!

Full letter here - More about AFL’s Dem-controlled state investigations here.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate

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