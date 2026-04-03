ActBlue, the Democrats’ largest fundraising platform that powers the left’s political machine, processing more than $7 billion in small-dollar contributions in the past five years, is facing intense scrutiny and possibly criminal charges after their own lawyers warned in early 2025 that ActBlue may have lied to Congress about its safeguards against illegal foreign donations.

D.C.-based law firm Covington and Burling warned the company’s senior leadership in a pair of 2025 memos that ActBlue did not ask for any verification information from donors who paid through third-party apps such as Apple Pay, PayPal, or Venmo, the New York Times reported.

Covington warned ActBlue in its memos that the oversights present “substantial risk” to the fundraising platform, which facilitates online contributions for the vast majority of leftist politicians, PACs, and nonprofits across the country, and warned that ActBlue chief executive Regina Wallace-Jones was at risk of legal liability over her 2023 letter to Congress and needed to retain a personal attorney.

“It can be alleged that ActBlue accepted and/or facilitated the acceptance of foreign-national contributions into American elections,” one of the Covington memos read. “In addition, because ActBlue’s staff was aware that its system was not as robust as necessary, it could be alleged that these violations were ‘knowing and willful,’ a standard that both increases the penalties the F.E.C. might seek and gives the Justice Department jurisdiction for a potential criminal investigation.”

Covington’s memo revelations appear as ActBlue faces intense scrutiny from the DOJ after an April 2025 order from President Trump’s Memoranda: Investigation into Unlawful “Straw Donor” and Foreign Contributions in American Elections, directing an investigation into allegations the platform had been facilitating political contributions by foreign nationals violating federal laws:

52 U.S.C. § 30121 prohibits foreign nationals from making contributions, donations, or expenditures in connection with any Federal, State, or local election, and bars any person from soliciting or accepting such funds from them. A “foreign national” is defined as a foreign principal or an individual who is not a U.S. citizen, U.S. national, or lawfully admitted permanent resident.

52 U.S.C. § 30122 strictly forbids making political contributions in the name of another person (straw donations) and prohibits knowingly accepting a contribution made by one person in the name of another. This section also bans the use of “dummy” accounts to evade federal source and amount limitations on political contributions.

Prohibited Actions : Foreign nationals cannot directly or indirectly donate money or things of value to candidates, political parties, or for electioneering communications. Individuals cannot break down large contributions into smaller ones attributed to multiple people without their consent or knowledge. Campaign committees cannot solicit, accept, or receive contributions from foreign nationals or in the name of another person.



Compounding the controversy are longstanding, well-documented cases of widespread straw-donor and “smurfing” tactics on the platform as reported on the fec.gov website. Straw donors involve one person (or entity) illegally contributing in the name of another, while “smurfing” refers to breaking large, potentially illegal donations (including from foreign sources) into many tiny amounts that appear as grassroots small-dollar gifts.

In 2021, news reports raised legal and ethical concerns about ActBlue’s fundraising tactics. ActBlue has stated that it does not profit from the 3.95% processing fee it charges for donations. However, ActBlue Technical Services, the organization’s nonprofit credit card processing fee division, reported paying more than $1 million in income tax on tips that it has received since 2013.

In 2021, the Federal Election Commission (FEC) fined ActBlue for funneling $44,000 in illegal contributions during the 2020 election cycle.

In Dec 2022, a team of researchers found that WASHINGTON STATE had a massive network of “Campaign Finance Mule” donors making thousands of small $ donations to Raphael Warnock in Georgia, other nationwide Democrat Candidates, and Progressive PAC’s that had been intentionally set up via ActBlue. It was also discovered that there were massive numbers of Democrat donors making donations at a rate that defied all logic and reason!

Oral, written, and video documented reports in AZ, CA, FL, NY, MD, MI, TX, WI, IL, and several other states indicate that many of these donors appear to be innocent victims of the scam, and their testimonials show that they are NOT making or authorizing these donations. This appears to be a very coordinated and organized Racketeering (RICO) operation working across state lines.

This is truly epic and reveals how vast and deep the criminal cartel has infiltrated into the business of illegally influencing our elections!

Last year, the House Judiciary Committee, the Committee on House Administration, and the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released a joint interim staff report titled, ”Fraud on ActBlue: How the Democrats’ Top Fundraising Platform Opens the Door for Illegal Election Contributions.” This report reveals that ActBlue made its fraud-prevention rules “more lenient” twice in 2024—even though there is extensive fraud on the platform, including from foreign sources.

Congressman Eric Burlison, who serves on the committee, said, “ActBlue had really pulled back on some of the security measures on the website, which would have enabled foreign actors to inject contributions under the names of other people.”

Internal documents show that ActBlue executives and staff were aware that both foreign and domestic fraudsters were exploiting the platform, yet they did not take the threat seriously. In fact, they attempted to hide the changes to avoid sparking discussions about fraud on the platform.

For example, ActBlue's own training guide for new fraud-prevention employees instructed them to "look for reasons to accept contributions," rather than err on the side of flagging suspicious donations.

Internal communications further reveal that, rather than seeking to reduce or eliminate fraud, ActBlue's chief fraud-prevention official was willing to accept 10% more fraud while focusing on DEI. Additionally, in a thirty-day window during September and October 2024, ActBlue detected 237 separate donations made from foreign IP addresses using domestic prepaid cards.

House Republican investigations also documented cases of donations from foreign IP addresses made with prepaid cards, compromised donor accounts, and suspicious patterns in which elderly or unwitting Americans appeared to give far more than they could afford or had authorized. These schemes allow big money, or even prohibited foreign influence, to launder itself into Democratic campaigns under the illusion of broad public support.

The ongoing revelations and probes have Democrats associated with ActBlue in a state of panic, especially as the DOJ continues probing unlawful straw-donor and foreign contribution schemes through online fundraising tools. Multiple senior resignations at ActBlue and congressional summons for contractors signal internal chaos and turmoil.

Yesterday, the Committee on House Administration Chairman Bryan Steil (WI-01), Committee on the Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (OH-04), and Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (KY-01) issued a press release: “Our investigation found ActBlue’s internal fraud prevention measures were wholly insufficient for preventing illegal foreign campaign donations. Today’s reporting reconfirms that finding and raises serious questions about whether ActBlue’s CEO intentionally misled Congress at the onset of this investigation,” said the Chairmen. “We will continue our investigation and keep all options on the table as we seek the truth.”

After the firing of AG Pam Bondi, Trump announced that Todd Blanche, will step in to serve as Acting Attorney General. Blanche indicated that the DOJ will be actively investigating ActBlue, saying “That’s a priority of this admin and DOJ. People have been worried about it for a VERY long time. Rest assured, it includes the DOJ, and it includes me.” OF NOTE:

Since its founding in 2004, ActBlue has processed well over $16–17 billion in total contributions for Democrat campaigns and organizations.

In the 2024 election cycle alone, it raised more than $3.8 billion

Even in the “off-year” 2025 cycle, ActBlue shattered records by raising nearly $1.8 billion from small-dollar donors.

ActBlue serves as the primary platform for thousands of Democratic campaigns at every level (federal, state, and local), the DNC, DSCC, DCCC, and progressive groups. Millions of donors have saved their payment information with ActBlue, enabling easy one-click donations.

On June 17, 2025 Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D reported that a DOJ whistleblower exposed how ActBlue has direct ties to: Foreign access to U.S. Election Infrastructure (from registration to machines), Foreign Money Laundering, Identity Theft to fund political donations, Cartels Trafficking Fentanyl, Illegal Immigrants, Child Sex Slaves, Fraudulent loans and mortgages via TD Bank to funnel dirty money, and NGO-backed Property Scams to Launder Cartel Cash.

Deals were made under the Biden administration, coordinating with Honduran officials linked to the Sinaloa Cartel, flooding the U.S. border with assets, drugs, illegal immigrants, and unaccompanied minors. Dirty money flows through Democrat NGO’s Canadian banks, into Democrat campaigns, and back out through groups like BLM and Antifa. All under the cover of “humanitarian aid” and “nonprofit work.” This is organized global crime at the highest levels!

Corsi explained how the ActBlue scandal ties into voter fraud and mail-in ballot schemes, and he has never seen a scandal of this magnitude - it literally represents hundreds of billions of dollars! We are talking about major crimes, and they are all well documented. The whistleblower has names, addresses, locations, and photos. It is shocking, and the Democrats have been caught!

And how “down ballot” elections were stolen, and how ActBlue played a very big role in the fraudulent Arizona elections and was a major funder of a lot of the crime and fraud that went on: Including activist groups that were supposedly there to do “voter registration” drives, but were secretly there to make sure that the voting illegality occurred, whether it was through illegals voting, or vote harvesting where the harvester controlled how they voted, or using non-existent voters in the state database.

In late February 2025, at least seven senior officials resigned from ActBlue including the associate general counsel (the highest-ranking legal officer), the chief revenue officer, the customer service director, the partnerships director, the assistant research director, a human resources official, and a senior engineer with 16 years at the organization.

The scandal arrives amid broader debates over campaign finance enforcement and election security including Trump’s March 2025 executive order on election integrity (Section 8): ”The Attorney General, in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury, shall prioritize enforcement of federal law 52 U.S.C. § 30121 and other appropriate laws to prevent foreign nationals from contributing or donating in United States elections. This enforcement directive includes cracking down on:

Illegal campaign donations.

Related conduit/straw donor tactics.

Broader foreign interference in the U.S. election process.

Foreign nationals making any contributions or expenditures in connection with federal, state, or local elections.

Closing loopholes involving conduit contributions and foreign spending through ballot initiatives or other channels.

Similar state-level efforts like Florida’s SAVE Act, which tightens rules on foreign contributions tied to elections, highlight ongoing challenges in preventing illegal money from flowing into U.S. politics through digital platforms.

The way campaign donation money is raised and spent plays an important part in who wins and who loses elections. If shady ActBlue policies allow fraudulent donations, what about the origin of those donations? As investigations proceed, the outcome could carry significant legal and political consequences for how ActBlue conducts business for the 2026 midterms and could lead to criminal charges for Democrats who are panicking…

We have been tracking potential ActBlue criminal activity for several years, as its fundraising platform may have been used in potential illegal money laundering schemes. I have written many Substack articles on the subject, documenting evidence appearing to show hundreds of millions of dollars being illegally laundered, per Federal Election Commission (FEC) publicly available records on the FEC.gov website.

If bad actors can easily launder hundreds of millions of dollars illegally by identity theft and/or creating fake donors, then creating fake voters and voting for them should be just as easy, perhaps even easier (especially with mail-in voting).

Fraud by Democrats is nothing new.* E.g., in 2008 (during the ACORN years), the Obama Campaign was caught and fined by the FEC for not disclosing the identity of over 1,300 donors, totaling nearly 2 million dollars (it was also alleged that the campaign accepted illegal campaign contributions from overseas). The campaign got off easy as it took the FEC four years to make public and levy the fine, ONLY AFTER Obama won his 2nd term to office in 2012.

* Seattle man helped register nearly 2,000 voters for the community group ACORN, but not one of them actually existed

The Criminal Cartels, Marxists, and the Leftist Democrats and the Deep State will do anything to destroy America!

All indication is that they have been doing this for many years! The good news is that criminal activity is being detected and pursued. Each day that passes, there is more evidence of massive corruption. We are committed to, and demand to know, who is responsible. True Election Integrity is non-partisan, and whoever is intentionally breaking the law needs to be exposed and eradicated!

The current DOJ and Congressional investigations into this are vital to get our elections back on track! Without free and fair elections, America and our civil society are doomed.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate

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