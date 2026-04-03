All Things Politics

All Things Politics

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Gayle
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This is the best news! Those of us who have been following and working this issue for years have been scratching our heads and wondering why the heck is Act Blue and its bad actors getting away with this?!!! Finally—DOJ is doing its job and going after these crooks! Thank you, Bill for the excellent reporting.

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