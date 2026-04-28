All Things Politics

All Things Politics

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penny brock's avatar
penny brock
9h

Great article. Posted on FB page Washoe Election Integrity Reporter. Washoe County, NV is on one seven Swing Counties in America in Swing State of NV. The Washoe Co. Elections Manager putting a Mail-in Ballot Drop Box at the County Homeless, fenced, unsafe Cares Campus. Cares Campus in unsafe area. Need ID to get in, but not to Vote.

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