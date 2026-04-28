OVERVIEW: ABANDONED BOX OF ELECTION MATERIALS

April 16, 2026, WAGOP State Chairman and State Rep. Jim Walsh reported that a concerned citizen made a troubling discovery in February 2026: hundreds of undelivered WA State King County 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 ballots sitting in a large box on the ground, next to a dumpster behind a strip mall in Renton, WA. According to Chair Walsh, the Good Samaritan knew they were important, put the box in his truck, called King County Elections, then called the WA Secretary of State’s office (SoS), but was given the runaround. He even tried calling his congressional representative with no luck. So, he contacted Chair Walsh and gave the box to WAGOP.

WHAT WE NOW KNOW:

King County Elections mailed blank (outbound) ballots to voters via the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

The ballots were addressed to voters who rented Private Mail Boxes (PMBs) at a Renton storefront mailbox service, a Commercial Mail Receiving Agency (CMRA) under USPS rules.

USPS delivered election mail to the PMB business’s address. The business was then responsible for holding the mail in customers’ private mailboxes for them to pick up.

Much election mail went unclaimed over multiple election cycles (2020–2025). Instead of being properly handled as undeliverable to USPS, a large box of election materials was abandoned next to a dumpster behind the strip mall where the PMB business is located.

The new owner of the business told reporters they took over in January 2026 and were unaware of any leftover ballots, calling the situation “news to them.”

The WAGOP scanned and photocopied the contents of the box. They contacted law enforcement and the USPS and ensured the contents of the box were secure. It took USPS two days to come and pick up the box. The box and all its contents were then given to USPS Inspectors.

The USPS is conducting an investigation with Renton Police and King County officials (and possibly the FBI) to examine how and why the ballots accumulated and were stored in a box, then abandoned outside, rather than properly managed.

THE ELECTION-RELATED MATERIALS IN THE BOX INCLUDED:

550 undelivered “Eligible But Unregistered” (EBU) voter registration postcards, addressed by the WA SoS to individuals not yet listed on the state’s voter roll.

360 undelivered ballot envelopes: King (334), Pierce (11), Snohomish (11), Thurston (2), Kitsap (1), and one from Imperial County, California.

As Chair of the WAGOP Election Integrity Committee, I was notified of the issue immediately after Chair Walsh’s April 16 video.

After communicating with WAGOP Staff and Chair Walsh, I reached out to several election integrity specialists to assist in data analysis to further clarify, verify, document, and record the findings.

EBU stands for ”Eligible But Unregistered.” These are people who are not registered voters but appear eligible to vote (U.S. citizens, age 16+, resident in the state, etc.).

It appears most of the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) member states’ contracts mandate EBU policy, where ERIC regularly (at least every 60 days) receives states’ voter rolls and DOL/DMV records, uses them to produce an EBU list/report, then sends the lists back to the states, which then targets individuals by soliticing them to register to vote (at taxpayers expense).

When people apply for, renew, or update a WA driver’s license or state ID at DOL offices, they are registered to vote through WA’s Automatic Voter Registration (AVR) system.

DOL shares data with the SoS and/or ERIC.

ERIC uses this to identify “EBUs”—people whose DOL records suggest they are likely eligible voters but who do not appear on the voter registration list.

After ERIC / Center for Election Innovation & Research (CEIR) processes the list, the SOS uses the cleaned EBU list to send outreach mailings to register individuals to vote.

PRELIMINARY WA STATE EBU UNDELIVERED POSTCARD FINDINGS:

The EBU voter registration postcards are from 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 - Discernible from the general election date on the front of the postcard, e.g., November 3 was 2020; November 8 was 2022.

The five years include a total of 550 names.

ALL 550 EBU postcards are addressed to the SAME commercial mailbox rental business in Renton, WA (with different individual box numbers).

The 2020 list has 146 names: 135 Chinese (92%), 6 Hispanic, 2 Southeast Asian, 1 Korean, 1 Central /Eastern European, and 1 Arabic.

The 2022 list has 71 names: 65 Chinese (92%), 3 Arabic, 2 Southeast Asian, and 1 Italian.

The 2023 list has 105 names: 77 Central Asian (73%), 21 Chinese, 4 Russian, and 3 Hispanic.

The 2024 list has 167 names: 133 Central Asian (80%), 29 Chinese, 2 Lithuanian, 1 Arabic, 1 Romanian (Moldovan ?), and 1 Ukrainian.

The 2025 list has 61 names: 45 Central Asian (74%), 9 Chinese, 2 Romanian, 1 Moldovan, 1 Southeast Asian, 1 Ukrainian, 1 Italo-Russian, and 1 Hispanic.

Of the 550 names addressed across ALL 5 years, only 10 are Hispanic (about 1.8%); there are NO distinct traditional American names (0%).

The EBU list is not at all what we expected. We expected a random assortment of American and foreign names in any given year, and a likely predominance of Hispanic names.

What did we get? A FOREIGN NAME LIST WITH VERY DISTINCT SUSPICIOUS PATTERNS - where there should be none.

According to the ERIC website FAQ page: The EBU Report only contains information necessary to contact an individual, such as name and address. The EBU Report only contains data for the member state receiving the report. ERIC does not have information on political party affiliation, race, or ethnicity. Therefore, the reports never include this data.

So, what exactly is going on here? Exactly who decided to mail voter registration cards to these specific names?

Whatever this list is, it isn’t organic; it is coordinated and by design.

This appears to be evidence of state-managed immigration placement activity.

MORE QUESTIONS:

ERIC is 100% Taxpayer Funded - How Much does WA State pay for membership? ERIC’s website indicates annual fees range from $37,000 to $117,000.

IS ERIC / CEIR / SOS coordinating this “Voter Outreach” program?

Who exactly filtered and coordinated these 550 names? What was the criteria?

Who paid for the commercial mailbox rental for EBU names? Was it state-funded?

Why is such a high percentage of names in each of the years primarily targeting one specific ethnic group? E.g. (2020: 92% Chinese, 2022: 92% Chinese, 2023: 73% Central Asian, 2024: 80% Central Asian, 2025 74% Central Asian ).

Are any of the Chinese names affiliated with the CCP?

Is ERIC / CEIR / WA SoS targeting non-citizens to register them to vote?

How many of the 550 EBU names are non-citizens?

Why is the SoS mailing voter registration cards to non-citizens?

What is the annual taxpayer cost to print and mail EBU voter registration cards?

Are leftist NGOs using the EBU lists to get non-citizens registered to vote?

Is this evidence of a (RICO) organized crime operation?

We know Chinese fraudulent driver’s licenses and ID cards are used for criminal activity and fraud. Is this evidence of a similar type of fraud?

Anyone can get a fake ID. China has provided thousands of fake U.S. IDs to non-citizens for decades.

Criminal organizations use counterfeit driver’s licenses & IDs to avoid attracting attention to their illegal activities. Counterfeit ID cards can lead to catastrophic consequences, including voter fraud.

We know the WA State DOL policy via the Democrat-controlled state legislature 2018 HB 2595 “AUTOMATIC VOTER REGISTRATION” law is to register everyone possible to vote based on an attestation with no true citizenship verification. This results in thousands of non-citizens obtaining a WA State ID Card or DL. So if they are not registered to vote now, are they eventually registered to vote via ERIC?

ERIC has access to all the member states voter rolls and DOL information. It appears that ERIC is doing a much better job of inflating states’ voter rolls than helping to clean them…

The scale of this problem is unfathomable. This is ONE commercial mail rental location in ONE city. How many other commercial mailbox rental businesses in King County, in WA State, and all across the country have similar issues?

A simple solution would be for WA State to opt out of ERIC (something I have been strongly advocating for for many years). However, with Stuart Holmes, as the WA State Director of Elections & Chairman of the Board of ERIC, and Shane Hamlin, as a former WA State Co-director of Elections and Co-founder & Executive Director of ERIC, it is unlikely.

WHY STATES ARE OPTING OUT OF ERIC:

According to ERIC’s website, member states must use EBU reports to provide basic voter registration information to unregistered individuals.

Several ERIC member states viewed the EBU mandate as crossing from neutral voter roll cleaning (removing deceased, moved, or ineligible voters) into active voter registration recruitment. Key objections included:

Missouri SoS Jay Ashcroft called the EBU mailings “superfluous,” arguing they target people who had already chosen not to register (e.g., after interacting with the DMV under Motor Voter laws).

Perceived partisanship: The outreach could disproportionately help one political party by expanding the electorate, especially in a polarized environment. Some officials say ERIC works with CEIR, making it a “voter registration drive” rather than a pure list-maintenance tool.

Cost and mandate: States bear the expense of printing and mailing to potentially hundreds of thousands (or millions) of people. The requirement was seen as inflexible — states had to contact a high percentage of the list (with limited exemptions).

Broader concerns: Opposition to ERIC often came bundled with complaints about data privacy, restrictions on sharing, hyper-partisan ex-officio non-voting governance board members, alleged “partisan” influences like CEIR, and refusal to address evidence of multi-state voter fraud.

States that left ERIC (primarily over these issues) include: Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Missouri, West Virginia, Iowa, Ohio, Virginia, and Texas. These nine states cited the EBU outreach (along with related debates over access vs. integrity) as a core issue.

Of Note, Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen visited the address listed for ERIC's headquarters in Feb., 2023, but found no ERIC headquarters at that location. There were no employees, no servers, no real ERIC presence of any kind. The location was operated by a company that offers virtual workspaces across the country and rents space by the day.

As Expected: On April 13, 2026, Democrat Virginia Gov. Spanberger signed legislation requiring the state to rejoin ERIC. In March, Spanberger signed an EO directing Virginia Elections to begin the process of rejoining ERIC.

Not every existing state listed EBU as the only reason — data privacy, financial costs, governance, and leftist NGO(s) involvement were also frequently mentioned.

“CEIR works closely with ERIC in managing state voter rolls,” notes a JW report. In Sept 2020, CEIR received a $70 million grant from the Zuckerberg philanthropies for “voter education programs.” Much of that money was funneled to Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, New York, and Arizona for 2020 voter mobilization activities.

ERIC is also responsible for identifying out-of-date registrations on member states’ rolls, which typically includes voters who moved either within the state or to another member state, or voters who died out of the state they’re registered to vote in. Many of the ERIC member states that withdrew complained ERIC failed to comply with this policy.

The ERIC Bylaws and Membership Agreement states in Section 2(b): “Under no circumstances shall the Member transmit an individual’s record where the record contains documentation or other information indicating that the individual is a non-citizen of the United States.”

This policy applies to:

Voter registration data, and

DOL data (driver’s licenses and state IDs).

ERIC’s FAQ States: “Members are responsible for filtering out known noncitizens from their MVD data prior to submitting the data to ERIC.” And states are advised to further filter the EBU report before mailing.

The problem is that in WA State, there is no actual real citizenship verification.

A FLAWED SYSTEM:

Filtering is NOT 100% effective. Some non-citizens legally obtain driver’s licenses or state IDs in WA and other states (especially standard licenses, not REAL ID).

ERIC does not independently verify citizenship. It relies on the member state to do the filtering upstream.

Contractually, ERIC forbids sending them known non-citizen records.

The quality of the data ERIC receives depends entirely on how well each state (including its DOL) identifies and excludes non-citizens before transmission. Most DOLs make many mistakes.

WA DOL has a lousy record, given the recent massive data breach (that the DOL knew about for 6 years), where every resident with a driver’s license or ID may have been exposed…

LAWSUITS AGAINST ERIC:

ERIC’s lack of transparency and secrecy in the voter list maintenance process, violating the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), has led to numerous lawsuits. E.g. The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) has achieved multiple successes in its several ERIC-related transparency lawsuits including: Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, DC, and Oregon. PILF got court orders for disclosure or settlements and provided records and/or changed policies; this included obtaining ERIC reports and affirming the public’s federal right to inspect information used to decide who is eligible to vote.

Currently, the DOJ has sued 30 states and DC for refusing to provide detailed registrant data—including driver’s license numbers and partial Social Security numbers. According to the lawsuits, the AG is uniquely charged by Congress with enforcing the NVRA and the Help America Vote Act, which were enacted to ensure that states have proper and effective voter registration and voter list maintenance programs.

The DOJ has been consistent in its requests to ALL states, not just Democrat or Republican-led states. The DOJ is requesting that states release unredacted statewide voter registration lists per Federal Laws 52 U.S.C. 20701, 52 U.S.C. 20703, and 52 U.S.C 20507.

Why are Democrat-Controlled states, including WA SoS Steve Hobbs, giving ERIC Voter Registration and DOL data but not the DOJ?

SUGGESTED SOLUTIONS:

The WA SoS needs to start following federal law and cooperate with the DOJ to clean the voter rolls. And to start being part of the SOLUTION, not the problem…

A SOLUTION for Congress is to pass the SAVE America Act to ensure non-citizens are not on the voter rolls by showing documentary proof of U.S. citizenship for voter registration and photo ID when voting in federal elections. This is an easy choice. Many polls show voters OVERWEALMINGLY support voter ID, including: Gallup 84%, Pew 83%, Rasmussen 77%, & CBS 80%.

With the SAVE America Act and a key SCOTUS decision looming (that could end ballots accepted after ELECTION DAY) - another potential SOLUTION is to sign the WAGOP Citizen Initiative, IP26-500, that requires proof of US citizenship to register to vote in WA State.

ANOTHER SOLUTION IS TO REPLACE ERIC WITH PSEPHOS AND ELLY:

Psephos works with state-level officials in many states and incorporates public records, as well as additional government and commercial data, to enable broader matching and flagging of potential irregularities (e.g., moves, deaths, duplicates).

ELLY works with 47 states, focuses primarily on county-level use, and relies primarily on public records.

These two voter roll cleanup programs and tools are transparent, activist-friendly alternatives that empower deeper scrutiny using available data sources, are proven ways to enhance voter list maintenance, and better alternatives to ERIC.

After this evidence, is it time for more states to resign from ERIC? Perhaps Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, South Carolina, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, or others should be next…

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate

Related Articles and links:

Emails: WA State Registered ‘Many’ Foreign Nationals to Vote

What’s Wrong with ERIC? Judicial Watch Study Details Left-Leaning Roots, Data Security Concerns, Possible Violations of Federal Law at the Electronic Registration Information Center

“Pretty Egregious Conduct”: Attorney Says WA DOL Knew About Massive Data Breach for 6 Years, Downplayed Severity / Video / Article

WA DOL sent 50 to 75 driver’s licenses to the same apartment in Puyallup - all ordered by the same person, all were paid for by a burner visa

Are noncitizens using Washington driver’s licenses to illegally register to vote in Clark County?

WA State SoS Office Admits 13,000 Registered Voters Have No Social Security Numbers, or No ID of Any kind

About 20,000 Fraudulent IDs Seized by CBC Officers in Chicago

Senators Ask Chinese to Help Stop Flood of Fake IDs

China Floods U.S. With Near-Perfect Fake Driver’s Licenses

Bombshell Records Released Showing FBI Interfered with Alleged Chinese Election Interference Probe

FBI Declassifies Allegations CCP Manufactures Fake Driver’s Licenses to Be Shipped to Help Individuals Cast Fraudulent ballots for Biden

FBI Delivers Intel to Congress on Alleged Chinese Plot to Interfere in 2020 Election

Arguments Begin in Former Wisconsin Rep. Janel Brandtjen’s Lawsuit Against ERIC Elections Database

More Withdraws From ERIC Likely - 8 States So Far Have Cut Ties with the Multi-state Consortium

A Judicial Watch White Paper: ERIC Poses Dubious Election Challenges via Liberal Political Agendas and Potential Voter Registration Violations of the National Voter Registration Act

How ERIC is Corrupting Our Voter Rolls in Wisconsin

Why ERIC Needs to GO!