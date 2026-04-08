As Congressional Republicans are challenging U.S. Senators to pass the SAVE America Act that would require voters to provide proof of citizenship at the time of registration and a photo ID when casting a ballot, state lawmakers in Mississippi did one better and passed the SHIELD Act to verify the citizenship of voters on state rolls. Mississippi already requires voter ID.

Mississippi has taken a strong and decisive stand for election integrity by enacting the Safeguard Honest Integrity in Elections for Lasting Democracy (SHIELD) Act, said Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, who signed the bill into law on April 1. “While states like California and New York flood their voter rolls with illegals, Mississippi will do the opposite and defend Americans’ right to determine the outcome of elections... We will always put American citizens first. The law will make it infinitely harder — with a goal to make it impossible — to cheat in our elections. This shouldn’t be a controversial issue, but it is because Democrats are desperately trying to appease their growing radical base and outsource the management of our country to those who shouldn’t be here.”

The SHIELD Act requires local officials to verify citizenship when someone registers to vote, and the state of Mississippi to conduct an annual audit of voter rolls to ensure ONLY American citizens vote!

Key Points of the SHIELD Act (SB 2588):

Voter registration applications are checked against the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) driver’s license/ID records.

If citizenship cannot be confirmed (e.g., no driver’s license number provided or a flag appears), the data is cross-checked with the federal U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) database and the SAVE Voter Registration and Voter List Maintenance Database.

Flagged applicants receive notice and have 30 days to provide proof of U.S. citizenship (e.g., birth certificate, U.S. passport, or naturalization certificate). Failure to do so can result in the application being denied or the voter being placed in pending status.

The Secretary of State’s office must run the entire statewide voter roll (Statewide Elections Management System or SEMS) through the SAVE database annually to identify and address potential non-citizens.

The law does not require every current voter to re-prove citizenship immediately, but the annual checks should be able to detect existing non-citizen registrants.

This is a common-sense reform. By incorporating reliable citizenship verification into the voter registration process, the law reinforces a fundamental principle: American elections should be decided only by American citizens (one-person, one-vote).

This is another win for election integrity that builds voter trust and confidence, helps stop the cheating, and ensures elections are transparent, legal, and fair.

It demonstrates what is possible with proactive leadership that prioritizes accuracy, accountability, and trust in the democratic process without creating unnecessary obstacles for LAWFUL VOTERS. As concerns about election security continue nationwide, Mississippi’s approach stands out as a common-sense model that other states should follow.

Several states have recently passed or advanced laws requiring documentary proof of citizenship (e.g., passport, birth certificate, or naturalization papers) for voter registration or expanding database checks:

Wyoming and South Dakota passed proof-of-citizenship requirements for voter registration in recent sessions (with South Dakota’s signed in 2026).

Indiana enacted a law requiring proof of citizenship for certain registrations.

Tennessee required election officials to consult a state citizenship database before accepting registrations.

Last week, Florida strengthened citizenship verification and voter ID procedures, including new penalties for non-citizen voting (pending lawsuits).

Other state legislatures, including Arizona, Georgia, and Texas, have seen proposals or ongoing efforts to enhance proof-of-citizenship rules.

OF NOTE: Next week, Governor Reeves is expected to sign SB 2114, which has passed both chambers of the Mississippi Legislature.

The new law would make illegal immigration a state crime! Under the law, an non-citizens who enters or attempts to enter Mississippi directly from a foreign nation faces state criminal charges, a misdemeanor with a minimum of 6 months in prison, escalating to felonies with up to 2 years or more when combined with other offenses.

If these non-citizens are arrested for additional crimes, more serious penalties will be added, with no early release or parole. It requires full cooperation with federal law enforcement immigration authorities and allows courts to order deportation and coordinate repatriation upon conviction!

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate