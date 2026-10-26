Today, the U.S. Department of Justice announced charges involving 48 aliens in Pennsylvania, California, Florida, New York, and Nevada in connection with illegal voting, fraudulent voter registration, and related election crimes.

The cases include aliens voting in federal elections and making false claims of U.S. citizenship to register to vote or to vote. Officials said the defendants, most of them permanent residents, allegedly cast ballots or submitted registrations despite lacking U.S. citizenship, which federal law requires to participate in federal elections.

Of the 48 non-citizens, the 28 California cases were announced on October 19 as part of “Operation Protect the Vote,” a coordinated effort among the state’s four U.S. Attorney’s Offices. Both the false-statement and registration-related charges are felonies carrying a maximum of five years in prison.

The Justice Department noted that the defendants appear on a list of more than 20,000 likely noncitizen registrants it had provided to California officials the prior week, and that the state had declined to set aside related mail-in ballots pending citizenship verification, prompting a related lawsuit.

The remaining 20 cases in today’s announcement involve defendants in Pennsylvania (nine), Florida (six), New York (four), and Nevada (one). Local U.S. Attorney's Offices charged and publicized those matters in the days immediately preceding the national summary. The charges are part of a broader series of federal prosecutions aimed at cracking down on noncitizen voting and voting-registration offenses.

Federal authorities are scheduled to host a news conference this afternoon in Seattle to release data regarding allegations of noncitizens registered to vote in Washington state, arriving amid a broader national focus on voting eligibility ahead of the midterm elections.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office scheduled the briefing for 2 p.m. at the federal courthouse in Seattle, where officials plan to outline findings related to what they describe as noncitizens appearing on state voter rolls.

The DOJ, FBI, Homeland Security, and the U.S. Attorney’s Offices have said they will continue investigating and prosecuting similar violations to protect electoral integrity. The coordinated multi-district approach raises the prospect of parallel investigations and actions in other states where comparable noncitizen registration issues may surface.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), RNC Election Integrity Committee WA State Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate