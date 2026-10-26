All Things Politics

All Things Politics

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Peter Bernegger's avatar
Peter Bernegger
14h

Great, except there are over 1.3 million illegal aliens who cast ballots in the 2020 election. Or, had ballots cast for them. See my appearance and announcement on the Steve Stern show on Wednesday.

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Gayle's avatar
Gayle
13h

A drop in the bucket, but drip by drip this Administration is taking care of business. Can you imagine where we would be if Harris had won in 2024? I'm celebrating every arrest and every win we have in the courts. Thanks, Bill, for the up-to-date reporting.

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