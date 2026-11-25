With the 2026 election season finally starting to come to a close, it became painfully apparent that in leftist-controlled, all-mail-in WA State, Democrat candidates rode the national blue wave that was fueled by many anti-war and adverse economic concerns. As is consistent with history, the minority party was more motivated to vote to replace the party in power. Since World War II, the president’s party has lost U.S. House seats in 19 of 21 midterms and lost U.S. Senate seats in 14 of 21 midterms. More states going to more and more mail-in voting since 2020, also dramatically increased Democrat vote totals nationwide.

Also, it was widely reported in many states that much depressed Republican voter turnout was a protest by unhappy Republicans against their “do nothing” representatives (RINOs and others). This appeared to be a real issue in several key races and only compounded problems for Republicans.

Many voters who supported Trump in 2024 instead did not vote or voted for Democrats for the House and/or Senate in 2026. Additionally, there was a large national demographic shift in many states to Democrat candidates by young voters under 30 (especially young men), closely followed by Hispanic/Latino registrants in 2026, which was especially substantial.

Nationally, Republicans lost a net of at least 45 U.S. House seats (with 3 races still too close to call). The national House popular vote shifted from a roughly 3-point Republican advantage in 2024 to a 14-point Democratic advantage in 2026—an approximately 17-point swing toward Democrat candidates. Democrats secured at least 259 House seats, their largest majority since 1990.

In the U.S. Senate, Dems flipped 9 Republican-held seats (Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas), producing a 56–44 majority when counting two "Independents” Bernie Sanders (VT) and Angus King (ME), who caucus with them. This was the largest number of Senate seat flips for Democrats since 1958 and gave Dems their biggest Senate majority since the early Obama years (2009–2010).

Also, Democrats flipped 12 legislative chambers across 10 states:

* Alaska: State House

Arizona: State House and State Senate

Georgia: State House

Michigan: State House

Minnesota: State House

New Hampshire: State House and State Senate

North Carolina: State House

Pennsylvania: State Senate

Texas: State House

Wisconsin: State Assembly and State Senate

Additionally, Democrats gained “Trifectas” in 6 states: Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. A state government trifecta exists when one party controls the governor’s office and both chambers of the legislature. Republicans lost trifectas in five: Georgia, Iowa, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Texas, all of which now have divided government.

Democrats now hold 22 trifectas (up from 16) heading into 2027, Republicans hold 18 (down from 23), and 10 states have a divided government.

In every WA state election, most counties regularly process and tabulate ballots for several days, and even weeks, after Election Day. According to the WA State Sec. of State Website, even as of today, November 24 (3 weeks after Election Day) 23 out of 39 counties were still tabulating ballots, but with election certification being today, we now have most final numbers.

The statewide voter turnout was about average for a midterm at 62.99% (about 3,258,275 of 5,172,363 active registered voters). Similar to other state trends Republican and Conservative-leaning “Independent/Non-partisan” voters simply did not turn out enough to overcome the more motivated Democrat voters, who now in WA state outnumber Republican voters in most every demographic.

Given the current political reality, we should not be too shocked that Democrat voters overwhelmingly outperformed Republican voters in all 10 Congressional races (Dems retained control of 8 of the 10 U.S. House seats) and appear to have flipped 10 WA State House seats, securing a legislative gain from 59 D–39 R to a 69 D to 29 R “Supermajority” advantage for 2027/28 (Dems needed to win at least 7 seats in the state house to reach their 2/3 supermajority). They have already won 9, and as history shows, they are proficient at finding late-arriving ballots in very close elections when needed, as in LD 25, where their candidate now leads incumbent Cindy Jacobson by 80 votes (pending a hand recount of the paper ballots on December 4).

2026 is now the biggest legislative disparity in the WA State House since 1940.

And in case you were wondering, yes, the Democracy Live OmniBallot online ballot-curing voting system used in King County (with about 1.46 million registered voters and nearly 30% of the state’s total registered voters) is also used in Pierce County (WA's 2nd largest county with nearly 602,000 voters)…

In WA State, a hand/manual recount is required if the margin is less than 150 votes and less than 0.25%. There have been dozens of hand recounts over the years, and each time they come back exact or nearly exact, confirming the original count, so Republicans aren't holding their breath in LD 25. The last statewide hand recount was the 2024 Commissioner of Public Lands Primary Election Race, where a 49-vote margin ended up separating the 2nd and 3rd-place finishers. The original reported margin was 51 votes.

Of note: In WA state, a mandatory machine recount is triggered for legislative races if the margin is less than 2,000 votes and less than 0.5% of the total votes cast for the top two candidates. Most often, election officials only “Recount” (review) the UNDERVOTE IMAGES (voters who did NOT cast a vote in the specific race/election). The actual paper ballots cast in these races are never re-counted or included in the “Mandatory Machine Recount.”

Of more concern for Republicans is that several (at least 8) Progressive/DSA-aligned type candidates won (flipped or replaced more moderate State Democrat incumbents) in: LD 29 (2 House, 1 Senate), LD 32 (1 House, 1 Senate), LD 37 (2 House) and LD 48 (1 House).

Good news for Republicans is that Dems did not pick up (flip) any State Senate seats from Republicans in 2026. However, Ds still enjoy a 30 D to 19 R majority. This means that if Democrats can hold their 2/3 House majority and win three additional Senate seats in 2028, they will have the required 2/3 supermajority in both chambers to permanently destroy the state by rewriting the constitution in their own Socialist/Marxist image, etc.

Either way, it is a far cry from only 10 years ago. In 2016, Republicans controlled the WA State Senate 25 to 24, and Ds had a slim majority of only 50-48 in the State House. Also in 2016, the 10-member congressional delegation was 6 Dems to 4 Republicans, who held seats in the 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 8th CDs.

OTHER REASONS WHY WA STATE REPUBLICANS LOST IN 2026:

Since the 2020 brutal WA State Democrat Covid lockdowns, there continues to be a big Democrat demographic shift increase, as hundreds of thousands of solid, reliable Republican and Conservative voters have fled oppressive, high-taxed WA state in a mass exodus to other states for happier lives and greener pastures, like Idaho or Florida for cheaper gas and a better and more affordable cost of living. Notably, in Idaho Republicans retain a large supermajority over Dems in the legislature, roughly 56–14 in the House and 28–7 in the Senate.

Moreover, many Dem voters are moving to WA from other states like CA, as WA’s overall voting population has increased by about 275,000 net new registrations since 2020, and Dems now outnumber Republican and Conservative voters by a large margin statewide, especially in King County, where there are now about 1,460,414 registered voters (over 28% of the state), and it is estimated the Dems have at least a 3-1 edge over Republican voters.

Other serious problems Republicans face include ongoing infighting and circular fire squads across many WA state counties. Until Republicans and Conservatives learn to be better team players and can learn to focus on only supporting good, qualified candidates for the job, they will continue to undermine and lose elections. Unfortunately, this is also a big national issue in many states…

There are other important reasons Republicans lost so badly in WA. The GOP lost 2 seats each in LD 14, LD 17, and LD 18 (6 total) - Also they lost a seat in LD 12. All of these legislative districts had very good Republican representatives, but these key districts were blatantly and unfairly gerrymandered in 2024 with leftist court-drawn legislative maps; redrawn to favor Democrats and Democrat Latino voters. This devised scheme had a massive effect that can’t be understated…

The WA state plan focused on the bipartisan state redistricting commission’s post-2020 map and resulted in a lawsuit filed in 2022. Leftist coalitions, including the UCLA Voting Rights Project, targeted 2021 redistricting areas, alleging Latino electoral influence was diluted, and that legislative maps redrawn after the 2020 census intentionally split Latino voters into several districts in the Yakima Valley region. The truth is that Democrats were unhappy they had been losing elections by large margins in traditionally very conservative Eastern Washington.

WA initially fought back, saying it was a fair bipartisan redistricting map, but in Aug. 2023, a Clinton-appointed U.S. District Judge, Robert Lasnik, ruled that LD 15 in the Yakima Valley “cracked” Latino voters and violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Lasnik then adopted the Democrat gerrymandered map on March 15, 2024.

The new map purposely created chaos, changing boundaries in 13 of the state’s 49 legislative districts and also re-districted Nikki Torres, a popular Republican Latino WA State Senator in the 15th LD, out of her district.

Senator Torres called the judge’s actions a “mockery of the Voting Rights Act.” She added: “This map DISENFRANCHISES Hispanics – all to help the Democratic Party gain seats towards a supermajority in the legislature.” Most unfortunately, this came to fruition in 2026…

However, there is potential good news on the horizon for Republicans. Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s April 2026 ruling in Louisiana v. Callais, which limited the use of race in redistricting, it vacated the prior rulings and sent the cases back for reconsideration under the new Callais standards.

Last week, the Ninth Circuit remanded the WA legislative map case (Soto Palmer v. Hobbs) back to U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik for re-evaluation under the new standard. If the court finds the remedial map cannot stand under Callais and restores the original 2022 commission map, Republicans could see improved district lines in central and southwest WA, giving them a realistic chance to potentially regain several legislative seats they lost in 2026 in the 2028 elections.

SOME GOOD NEWS FOR WA STATE REPUBLICANS IN 2026:

Voters delivered a huge win for fairness in girls’ sports by overwhelmingly approving Let’s Go WA’s Citizen Initiative IL26-638. It is winning in at least 35 of 39 counties and statewide with about 56% of the vote (this despite several leftist multi-million-dollar GOTV and smear campaigns). It prohibits biological male students from competing in girls’ sports and requires healthcare providers to verify a student’s biological sex for participation. In the 2026 State Supreme Court elections, Judge Sean O’Donnell defeated far-leftist Judge Ian Birk for the open 4 seat, by about 37,000 votes. The win gives Conservatives a (long-overdue) more independent voice on a court viewed as one of the most progressive in the U.S. This improves the court and shifts it from a 9-0 left alignment to an 8-1 composition featuring an independent-minded justice with a background as a career prosecutor. Republican State Reps in the 19th and 20th districts—Jim Walsh, Joel McEntire, Peter Abbarno, and Ed Orcutt —all performed well in the general election. On the East side of Interstate 5, Abbarno and Orcutt both defeated Dem opponents by about 25 - 31 points. Their GOP cohorts to the West won comfortably by around 10 - 11 points. Both Republican incumbents, LD 31 State Senator Phil Fortunato and LD 12 State Rep. Mike Steele, held their seats by about 10 points. Despite Dems heavily targeting LD 35 to flip seats, all three Republicans (Drew MacEwen, Travis Couture, and Dan Griffey) won, defending their seats. Both Eastern Washington Republican congressional districts are keeping their seats. Amanda McKinney won the open CD 4 seat, and Michael Baumgartner won re-election in CD 5. These key wins help offset the disappointment in CD 3, where John Braun lost by more than 8 points in an attempt to flip a D seat to R. In Spokane County, Republican Spokane City Council member Michael Cathcart won Auditor, flipping the open seat after nearly three decades of Democrat control. This is a significant win! Cathcart emphasizes election transparency, voter roll clean-ups, post-election audits, and fiscal oversight. Also in Spokane, Republican candidate Preston McCollam won county Prosecutor, which was another important open-seat victory for the GOP. In Stevens County, local Republican election integrity activist Eric Simpson won Auditor with about 57% of the vote. This is a big win and most definitely considered a pickup, defeating the incumbent. Simpson campaigned on greater election transparency (e.g., cleaning voter rolls and hand-counting ballots), financial stewardship, and criticism of the current office’s management. In Grays Harbor County, Republican Charlee Paull won the open-seat Auditor race by more than 10 points over the Democrat challenger; Republican prosecutor candidate Daniel Crawford also won, flipping a Democrat seat. Pierce County voters decisively rejected Charter Amendment 53, which sought to convert the sheriff’s office from an elected to an appointed position and remove Conservative Sheriff Keith Swank from office more than two years early, with roughly 68% voting against the measure (about 221,840 to 104,657) according to the latest tallies. The proposal would have allowed the Democrat county executive to appoint a replacement subject to council confirmation. This important outcome preserves the elected sheriff and keeps Swank, elected in 2024, in place through the remainder of his 4-year term.

Additionally, several other good wins happened locally in many WA counties. In Skagit, the county GOP’s recommended candidate for Sheriff, Chris Baldwin (I), won overwhelmingly with over 72% of the vote, replacing an outgoing Democrat. Thurston County Sheriff Incumbent Derek Sanders (I) won with over 70%, and in Pacific County Incumbent Republican Sheriff Daniel Garcia was also re-elected.

As far as election-related issues reported, as in past elections, there are many!

These include witnessed reports of ELLA Adelante (a Latina civic social justice organization) hosting a ballot-related event in the Yakima Valley and potentially illegally inducing people to register to vote and vote by giving away gift cards. Last year, during the 2025 general election, the same group was warned by Yakima officials of an election-related event after complaints and videos surfaced showing them violating state law by tying an advertised “big screen-TV raffle prize giveaway” event to actual ballot submissions in Sunnyside, WA.

As every year, there were also many reports of people dumping stacks of ballots into drop boxes; dozens of people complaining they never received their ballot, people complaining they received multiple ballots, and people saying they never voted, but according to VoteWA, their ballot was somehow “Received.” This was the case in Whatcom County, where a man who never received his ballot discovered that someone else returned it without his knowledge or consent.

Voter data shows the man’s ballot was returned via mail. He stated that he DID NOT VOTE IN THE 2026 GENERAL ELECTION, and he only drops his ballot in a ballot box when he does vote. He sent a signed, notarized, sworn affidavit to the county auditor, who says the situation was later resolved (but never was, according to the man). Also, according to WA Sec. of State data, the ballot signature was recorded as “mismatched.”

Of note: In WA State, counties and the Sec. of State refuse to say whether your ballot was ever actually counted or tabulated…Only if it was Sent, Received, Accepted, or Rejected/Challenged.

As is always the case, several election observers in many counties reported that the controversial, easy-to-manipulate, electronic ballots that have to be remade into new ballots so they scan through the voting machines went overwhelmingly Democrat, in some cases 75% - 95% straight D…

In late October 2026, 92 undelivered ballots were found in bins in a dumpster at Golden Gardens Park in Seattle (King County). A voter reported it; King County Elections retrieved them, canceled the affected ballots, issued replacements to all impacted voters, and reported the matter to the U.S. Postal Service for investigation. Officials described it as consistent with mail theft.

In King County, on November 5, an internet outage caused by vandalism disabled livestream cameras and forced election workers to go home. County servers were also rebooted on Election Day, Nov. 3, and again on Nov 8th.

Grays Harbor and Pacific counties identified mapping and record-keeping errors that caused hundreds of incorrect mail ballots on local levy measures. In Pacific County, 1,828 voters in the City of Raymond received ballots missing the Timberland Regional Library levy lid-lift proposition because a 2015 annexation had not been properly recorded in precinct records. The Auditor’s Office mailed supplemental ballots by Oct. 20 and instructed recipients to complete and return the new ballot even if they had already voted with the incomplete one.

Grays Harbor ballots sent to Hoquiam residents omitted the same Timberland Regional Library levy (linked to a 2011 annexation never entered into the county’s GIS system), while ballots for voters in the Oakville area covered by Grays Harbor Fire District No. 1 omitted the fire levy due to a clerical/mapping error; replacement ballots were mailed to the voters on Oct 21.

Spokane County had multiple ballot content errors during the August 4, 2026 primary that required supplemental/replacement ballots for more than 6,500 voters. All apparently were the result of incorrect and outdated boundary lines in district areas. No comparable widespread issues with incorrect or incomplete ballots were reported for the 2026 general election.

In Pacific County, the Clear Ballot tabulation system failed in October after “reaching the end of its usable life” - so the vendor temporarily moved counting functions to an uncertified design server. County officials did not initially notify the Sec. of State’s Office or conduct a required emergency Logic & Accuracy test, which staff identified around Election Day. An emergency L&A test was completed and successful Nov. 5. Local officials chose to delete and fully rescan more than 9,900 ballots already scanned on the temporary setup (including those in the Election Night results) starting Nov. 9 to “build public confidence” while continuing to process remaining ballots. The issue was treated as a procedural and equipment problem that appeared to be resolved.

Obviously, concerns about non-citizens (who may also be voting) on the rolls are real and ongoing, as the DMV and other state government agencies register people to vote most every day with only an attestation and no real verification. After being on the rolls, they then have to “opt out” if they are not a U.S. citizen (legal resident or not).

October 26, 2026, federal prosecutors announced they identified 405 potential non-citizens registered to vote in WA state who, with a high level of confidence, have collectively cast more than 1,500 illegal ballots across multiple elections spanning decades. Some of these individuals have voted more than two dozen times, some as recently as in the August 2026 primary election. Under U.S. law, it is illegal to knowingly and willfully vote unlawfully, and federal law specifically prohibits noncitizens from voting in federal elections (18 U.S.C. § 611).

This issue is now under leftist lawfare attack in federal court. With all the attention and recent media coverage on the story, Sec. of State Hobbs has been forced to admit the state has NO MECHANISM FOR CHECKING VOTER REGISTRATION AGAINST CITIZENSHIP- saying the state has no way to confirm whether people are U.S. citizens when registering them to vote. “People attest” means a signature on a ballot envelope (the honor system).

“We don’t have a system that can identify whether someone is an actual noncitizen,” Hobbs said during an Oct. 29 press conference. Hobbs also said that “it’s not unusual for noncitizens to actually be on voter rolls” and that “we never said that there are none on there.” So glad we can all agree this is very clear now. Hobbs has moved on to Stage 2 of Dem Denial; it’s happening, but it’s rare - Stage 3 is, “it’s happening, but not enough to swing any elections…

WA’s all-mail-in voting “Trust But Not Verify” election system continues to serve as a harbinger to other states as what NOT to do, and allows all these types of anomalies (and more), but we are told if you don’t like it, just change the law…

It is worth noting that many Republican Candidates won their respective elections by focusing on important local “hot button” policy issues and also not being afraid to remind their constituents of the many huge successes and policy accomplishments of the Republican Trump Administration.

Most unfortunately, in the 2027/28 legislative session, you can expect many more out-of-control Democrat tax-and-fee-increase bills and laws that inflict more financial pain on the citizens, families, and businesses in WA state (including funding Universal Health Care). Until WA state voters understand the real reasons why everyday life is so unaffordable and vote the Dems out of power, they will continue to see their cost of living skyrocket.

It is important to note that many across the U.S. who closely follow elections insist there was fraud in the 2026 election; this includes Liz Harrington, who says in Texas, “They Over Cheated on the Front End” – Rachel Alexander, who is publishing an article on possible massive election fraud in Arizona, which isn't out yet because the investigator is still finishing his analysis. Allegations are that leftist NGOs started adding massive fake voter registrations in AZ beginning in 2018, and in 2026 had enough to flip statewide races and races in Maricopa, Pima, and Pinal Counties. This includes alleged registrations of deceased voters, voters who have moved, and illegal immigrants - And Joe Hoft, who says: US ELECTIONS CANNOT BE CERTIFIED – Not With 38 Million Invalid Voters, No Chain of Custody for Mail-in Ballots, and Voter Machines Built for Fraud…Many await to see and study more evidence for these and other 2026 election-related claims.

Voter-roll accuracy remains a big problem nationwide. Non-citizen registration and voting are illegal and continue to occur in many documented cases. Mail-in systems with weak chain-of-custody or third-party collection create risks. Better citizenship verification, continuous list maintenance, paper trails, and real statistically significant hand counting of paper ballots post-election audits are needed to improve voter confidence.

Despite the many concerns and setbacks, much is happening behind the scenes to protect election integrity and get things back on track. In 2026, voters in Nevada, North Carolina, and Ohio approved measures requiring voters to show ID in future elections. North Carolinians extended their existing voter ID requirement (by about 60%) to cover mail-in ballots, an improvement given the huge increase in mail ballots. Nevadans (with over 62% of the vote) and Ohio voters (by over 65%) imposed voter ID for both in-person and mail-in voting.

Also, five states — Alaska, Arkansas, Kansas, South Dakota, and West Virginia — approved referenda requiring U.S. citizenship to vote in state and local elections (it is already unlawful for noncitizens to vote in federal elections). Earlier this year, Oklahoma voters amended their state constitution to require proof of identity for in-person or mail-in voting. These are all good steps and minimum preventative measures.

As a reminder, if you witnessed suspected election fraud or have supporting documentation, please report it at: america.gov/fraud. For ongoing election integrity updates, visit: https: skagitrepublicans.com/electionintegrity.

The 2026 election is a clarion call to action! There is much work to do, but as long as we have patriots and truth seekers who love this country, there is hope and optimism for better results in future elections!

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), RNC Election Integrity Committee WA State Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate