All Things Politics

All Things Politics

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Gayle's avatar
Gayle
1h

The more the Dems fight against fair election rules the worse they look. There only one reason to block election reform: to cheat.

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No One Important's avatar
No One Important
1h

I doubt that SCOTUS will support Trump's EO-- Roberts has already cashed the check.

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